Homeless for five years, All-Scholastic guard Jamel Shaheed earned his diploma from Brighton High and focuses on college basketball

For the past five years, graduation day seemed like an impossible goal for Shaheed, 19, as he experienced food and housing insecurities while balancing work and family responsibilities along with school.

Brighton High senior Jamel Shaheed last Tuesday became the first member of his immediate family to graduate high school, the culmination of a talented athlete’s tumultuous journey amidst difficult circumstances.

But with help from Brighton boys’ basketball coach Kurtis Martin and others, Shaheed received his high school diploma at Fenway Park, and will soon begin college at Keene State.

“It’s crazy, because I’ve been homeless since 2016, for five years. I didn’t think I would see this day come true,” said Shaheed, a 5-foot-10-inch combo guard and Globe All-Scholastic selection.

Advertisement

“The fact that it’s here, it’s a blessing. There are so many emotions. [My family and I] had days without eating, we had times sleeping on people’s floors, and it didn’t break me, it made me into the person I am today.”

Shaheed started his basketball journey in fifth grade at the Vine Community Center, where he played with Terrance Clarke, Alexis Reyes, and Keon Foy, among others. Foy’s father, Dexter, put them together on a travel team and eventually brought Shaheed onto the AAU club Expressions, where he met Jaden Bobbett.

Citing domestic violence and an unstable situation at home, Shaheed decided to live with Bobbett’s family in Portsmouth, N.H., and was a freshman on the Portsmouth High varsity team during a state championship run.

After returning to Boston the next year, Shaheed and his mother, Kelly Ford, were evicted from their apartment and forced to move into his aunt’s three-bedroom apartment. Living with 10 people, including his three younger siblings, Shaheed found it difficult to concentrate on school.

He spent short periods at Charlestown High and New Mission, but said he felt like an outcast due in part to his limited wardrobe. Shaheed dropped out for three months before Foy convinced him to enroll at Brighton, and committed to driving him to school every day along with Keon.

Advertisement

It took some time for Shaheed to feel comfortable enough at school to try out for the basketball team, but Martin was thrilled when he saw the sharpshooter walk into his practice gym.

“When [Shaheed] was an eighth grader, every high school was after him,” said Martin, a longtime assistant and third-year head coach at Brighton.

“When he walked into the gym out of the blue I was obviously excited, but he wound up dropping out later that year. He couldn’t find any place to stay two nights in a row. It was really bad.”

With his housing situation destabilized again, Shaheed was shifting from home to home, and dropped out and began searching for a job. But Martin convinced him to salvage the rest of the academic year. That summer, Martin took Shaheed under his wing, driving him to tournaments, making sure he had enough to eat, and teaching him valuable construction skills by paying him to assist with home renovations.

Boston, MA 02-03-21: Due to COVID-19 rules changes, Brighton's Jamel Shaheed (4) had the free throw area all to himself. Brighton High School hosted Boston English High School in a Boston City League boy's basketball game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) Jim Davis/Globe Staff

During the summer, Shaheed stood out at Kevin O’Brien’s Rising Stars Basketball camp and told O’Brien his story. The camp director took him school shopping, and with help from Brighton teachers and guidance counselors, Shaheed entered his junior year fully stocked with clothing, athletic equipment, and school supplies.

Advertisement

“I was getting so much support to a point that it felt like family,” said Shaheed “I felt like I could rely on these people at Brighton and talk to them about my problems and not feel uncomfortable.”

“I started thinking about education beyond just high school. Opportunities that honestly, I never thought about. I thought it was hopeless. I thought I wasn’t going to graduate high school, and that basketball was over, but the people around me kept pushing me.”

Once he got back on the court, Shaheed was able to thrive for Brighton during a rebuilding year, peaking with 43 points and 10 3-pointers in a 73-61 win over Charlestown. That performance prompted interest from Merrimack, but Shaheed had to improve his grades to earn a Division 1 or 2 scholarship.

With help from coaches, teachers, and administrators, Shaheed improved in the classroom and earned a fifth-year waiver from the MIAA to play for Brighton his senior season. He found stability by rotating stays with his close friends, Joel Lara and Christian Logan, in Roxbury.

On April 2, Martin drove Shaheed to Keene State for an official visit, and he committed shortly after. Shaheed will start a brief summer term on Aug. 1 and is seeking a larger financial aid package from the school.

“I’m looking forward to, [for] one time in my life, having some stability, not worrying about meals or where I might lay my head,” said Shaheed. “I feel like having that will allow my basketball life to take off. I can be that kid in sixth grade again. I can do something with my day instead of dwelling on my situation.”

Advertisement

No stranger to helping out his players, Martin once rushed over to the home of former Bengals star Malik James at 3 a.m. to respond to a house fire, and spent countless hours helping 1,000-point scorer Daivon Edwards with academics and life lessons.

Martin continued that by guiding Shaheed through processes such as opening a bank account, applying for a credit card, and finding a part-time job.

“With Malik James and Daivon Edwards, neither one was homeless, but they needed family, and they were like my first sons,” said Martin, who has a 1-year-old daughter. “It’s something I’d done before and Jamel was the next kid who needed help. I’m happy to help all my guys. He’s had the toughest situation of anyone.”

In an effort to fund Shaheed’s tuition, Martin is tapping into the Boston basketball community for help, and interested parties can contact him via e-mail.

For Shaheed, the chance to attend Keene State offers both stability and opportunity. His motivations have changed since his good friend, Clarke, died in an auto accident on April 22, giving him an added sense of responsibility to make his community proud and encourage other students who might be going through similar adversity.

“I wanted to [tell] this story to hopefully inspire someone else who is going through the same thing as me,” said Shaheed. “Don’t dwell on the struggle. Sometimes it makes people stronger, and you can look forward to better days ahead. So that’s why I feel grateful to walk across that [graduation] stage and show my siblings that anything is possible, if you put your mind to it.”