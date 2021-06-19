Led by dominant Jacob Kao, Acton-Boxborough boys win first sectional championship in 10 years

Before the meet, Crossman had texted an assistant coach that 71 points would be a bad event and 90 points would make for a great day. His team smashed his own highest expectations.

Standing in the infield Saturday as he realized A-B would take home the championship again 10 years later, tears streamed down Crossman’s face beneath green Ironman sunglasses.

NORTH ANDOVER –– In 2011, when the Acton-Boxborough boys won the Eastern Mass. Division 1 track & field championship, head coach Brian Crossman was at his father-in-law’s funeral. As texts rolled in on his flip phone about his team’s success, Crossman only cried harder while sitting at the funeral home.

With 106.5 points, Acton-Boxborough won the Division 1 North track & field championship, beating out second-place St. John’s Prep (84 points) and third-place North Andover (70 points).

Crossman, a seventh-grade engineering teacher, began coaching the team in 2006 when participation was around 30 kids. Now, with more than 100 on the roster, A-B stands alone at the top. The veteran coach, who anchored the 4x400 relay for Team USA in 1990 and was a 13-time All-American at Fitchburg State, credits his speed and agility camp for seventh and eighth graders for sparking interest in the sport.

“We make it fun and we invest in them,” Crossman said. “I tell them, ‘Look, you come out freshman year and the world is your oyster. You can really open this up — just put the work in.’ ”

Jacob Zhang (center) completes the final leg of the 4x100 relay, helping Acton-Boxborough to the MIAA Division 1 North team title. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

A prime example of someone who honed their craft over his years in the program is senior captain Jacob Kao, who won the 100-meter and 200-meter races. The Yale commit, who was running around 24 seconds in the 200 as a freshman, blew away the field Saturday with a 21.39 time.

Kao owns the third-fastest 200-meter time in state history, which he set at a Dual County League meet this year, posting a blazing fast 21.17. He trails only Ayer’s Mike Morris (20.93) and Silver Lake’s Jeff Smith (21.01). Kao will look to break the 21-second mark next weekend at the All-State championship in Norwell.

“Kao’s a good leader too, he sets the tone for everybody,” A-B assistant coach DJ Brock said. “He learned from some really great guys, and he just carried that with him and it helped create the great culture that we have now. Without him being the leader that he is, this isn’t possible. He’s different — he’s built like that.”

In the 100 meters, Kao clocked in at 12.95 seconds in eighth grade. Kao flew well ahead of the competition in Saturday’s finals, finishing at 10.64 seconds and letting out a thunderous roar in celebration, slamming his hands together as he won his second event of the day.

“Coming in, there’s always a target on your back and it’s not over until you finish all of your races, so it was just a culmination of my happiness after all the races that I’ve done,” Kao said. “Just super psyched to run well.”

Kao wastes no movement in his motion, as he effortlessly flies down the straightaway. His frontside mechanics are impeccable, keeping his arms tucked in while swinging as he focuses on keeping his feet underneath his body and applying maximum force into the ground.

“It’s a process. There’s no magic medicine that will drop your time down,” Kao said. “It’s just putting the work in, trusting your coaches, eating well, and taking care of my body. There’s nothing worse than training well and ruining it by eating [fast food].”

Kao takes religious care of his body and his craft. A mostly home-cooked diet features lots of protein and vegetable diet. He works out 4-5 times a week, consisting mainly of squats, deadlifts, Olympic lifts. Kao watches hours of block starts in free time, which he attributes to better form for himself.

“I had a good start in the 100-meter final, I just had a good reaction,” Kao said. “It helps so much because then I’m not fighting from the back and straining. It helps a ton.”

A-B has finished second in Division 1 North three times since 2011. Crossman and his team were hellbent on reclaiming the title.

“Back when Covid hit, we had a Zoom meeting,” Crossman said. “I had said, ‘You have a golden ticket right now. While everyone else is sitting around playing video games, you can guys train all spring, all fall, and all winter to get your body ready. They were in the weight room, they were doing speed and agility, working their butts off. I’m so proud of these boys. I’m over the moon for them.”