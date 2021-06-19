Lowell’s Terance Mann scores 39 to drive Clippers’ comeback, eliminate Jazz

Lowell native Terance Mann picked the right time to have the best game of his life.
With the Los Angeles Clippers a win away from their first trip to the Western Conference Finals but trailing the Utah Jazz by 25 points in the third quarter, Mann poured in 25 second-half points to lift the Clippers to the biggest win in franchise history.
A graduate of the Tilton School in New Hampshire, Mann was 15 of 21 from the field en route to a career-high 39 points in a clinching Game 6, picking up the slack and then some for Los Angeles with star Kawhi Leonard out with a knee injury.
“You saw a full complete game from a second-year player,” said Paul George of Mann. “I mean, you saw him stretch the floor. You saw him rebound, muscle his way to the basket. You just saw so many flashes of so many different things. He did it in the most crucial part of the game.”
Mann: "I don't know. I looked up, I had 34, that was the last thing I seen."— ESPN (@espn) June 19, 2021
PG: "That was a while ago."
Terance Mann said he had no idea how much he scored 😂 pic.twitter.com/1kaVcH1BuI
Mann’s 25-point second half matched his point total from the first five games of the series. His previous career high was a 25-point outing on Aug. 14, 2020, against Oklahoma City.
The Clippers will face the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals, starting on Sunday afternoon.
Material from wire services was used in this report.
