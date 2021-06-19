Lowell’s Terance Mann scores 39 to drive Clippers’ comeback, eliminate Jazz

Lowell native Terance Mann picked the right time to have the best game of his life.

With the Los Angeles Clippers a win away from their first trip to the Western Conference Finals but trailing the Utah Jazz by 25 points in the third quarter, Mann poured in 25 second-half points to lift the Clippers to the biggest win in franchise history.

A graduate of the Tilton School in New Hampshire, Mann was 15 of 21 from the field en route to a career-high 39 points in a clinching Game 6, picking up the slack and then some for Los Angeles with star Kawhi Leonard out with a knee injury.