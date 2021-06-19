Martin Perez, bullpen put Royals’ bats to bed in Red Sox’ 7-1 victory

That Pérez had enough outs to count was an achievement. He hadn’t pitched beyond the second inning in his two previous starts.

The lefthander had lost track of the outs. He sheepishly smiled before jogging back to the dugout.

KANSAS CITY — Martín Pérez struck out Kansas City’s Michael A. Taylor to end the second inning Saturday then looked around perplexed as his teammates ran off the field.

Pérez needed a confidence-boosting start against the Royals and got it, working five solid innings in a 7-1 victory.

Bobby Dalbec was 3 for 3 with a triple, a home run, and three RBIs.

Advertisement

The Sox are 3-1 on their eight-game road trip and have won seven of eight overall. They will finish the series Sunday afternoon with Nate Eovaldi facing Mike Minor.

Kansas City starter Brad Keller came into the game having allowed 11 earned runs on 16 hits and five walks in his two prior starts. But he held the Sox to one run over four innings, retiring seven in a row at one point.

That changed in a hurry in the fifth inning as the Sox scored four runs to take control of the game.

Kiké Hernández saw seven pitches and led off with a walk. He scored when Dalbec lined a triple to the gap in left field. Dalbec arrived at third without a throw as left fielder Hunter Dozier was slow getting to the ball.

Dalbec scored when Danny Santana tapped a grounder down the first base line. After Alex Verdugo worked a nine-pitch walk, J.D. Martinez drove a fastball over the fence in left-center for his 14th home run.

Keller (6-7) allowed five runs on five hits.

Dalbec added a two-run homer in the ninth inning, driving a hanging changeup from Jackson Kowar over the fence in right field for his ninth homer.

Advertisement

Dalbec is 12 for 45 with seven extra-base hits, 10 RBIs, and eight runs in his last 12 games. His OPS is up to .699. It was .616 on June 3.

Pérez allowed a leadoff single by Taylor to open the bottom of the third inning. He was only at 66 pitches to that point, but manager Alex Cora got the bullpen going.

Pérez fell behind each of the next three hitters but managed to retire them. Nicky Lopez grounded back to the mound; Whit Merrifield fouled out to third base and Carlos Santana grounded to third base.

Pérez (5-4) allowed one run on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Garrett Whitlock pitched two scoreless innings following Pérez, dropping his earned run average to 1.57 in 20 appearances.

That allowed Cora to use Hirokazu Sawamura and Brandon Workman to close out the game. That gave Matt Barnes his fourth consecutive day off.

Workman put two runners on base in the ninth inning, which got Barnes warming up, but he was able to end the game. The four Sox pitchers allowed seven hits.

The Sox have won seven of their last eight games at Kauffman Stadium, scoring 66 runs.

(Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @peteabe.)













Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.