Martín Pérez bounces back against Royals after recent struggles

“You’re not used to getting past the second inning?” Cora said he asked Pérez while laughing. “That’s the relationship we have. He’s very important to us, and I’m glad that he was able to come here and have a good game. We needed it.”

After striking out Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael Taylor to secure the final out in the bottom of the second inning Saturday, Martín Pérez remained on the field for a minute.

The joke had some truth to it. Pérez has struggled significantly in his last two starts. During June 13th’s lopsided 18-4 loss against the Blue Jays, the lefty lasted just 1⅓ inning, allowing five runs and three of the franchise-record eight home runs that the Sox allowed.

Advertisement

Against the Astros on June 8, Pérez allowed six runs and one homer, through only two innings in the Red Sox 7-1 loss to Houston. The appearance was shocking because just five days earlier, Pérez had arguably his best start of the season against the Astros when he pitched 7⅔ scoreless innings, allowing six hits and zero runs in the 5-1 win.

The timing of Pérez’s struggle came with some suspicion, too.

In his ten starts before those two outings, Pérez hadn’t allowed more than three runs. And the slump began just after the MLB informed owners it would be cracking down on pitchers using foreign substances. He wasn’t alone as the entire Red Sox bullpen struggled, but their poor performance seemed to be unrelated as their spin data stayed consistent. Illegal substances like SpiderTack are supposed to generate abnormal amounts of spin. Pérez, a ten-year veteran, has denied any use of foreign substances.

Before Saturday’s game, the New York Daily News reported the Red Sox, Rays, Brewers, Cardinals, Dodgers, and Angels were the prime offenders of the foreign substance rule.

Advertisement

Cora declined to comment on the report during pre-game availability, saying he had not seen it.

Regardless of the report, Pérez returned to form Saturday. He earned the 7-1 win over the Royals, moving him to 5-4 on the season. The lefty pitched five innings, struck out three, and allowed one run.

“We all were obviously pulling for him,” Cora said. “We didn’t like what we saw in the last two. We were feeling for him, and for him to bounce back, it feels great.”

Pérez said the difference in Saturday’s start was his location on pitches.

“In my last two outings, everything was on top of the plate,” he said. “Today, everything was out, and when I needed to throw up, I was able to throw my fastball up and my cutter up, and I think that was the difference. When you are not locating good, it’s hard to have a good game. My focus now is trying to locate the ball.”

Cora also credited the bounce-back performance to Pérez’s adjustment on his pitches.

“He went upstairs with the fastball, and the change-up was a lot better today,” Cora said. “He went through a lineup with some guys that did some damage against lefties, and he kept them off-balance. He had some good pitches against [Carlos] Santana too, up in the zone.”

Advertisement

The win gave Pérez a confidence boost, and he learned t to be more confident with his approach to hitters.

“You have to attack the hitters. You know sometimes we give too much credit to the hitters, and that’s when they get comfortable,” he said, “so today I was attacking, and you know it was hard for them to hit the ball and score.”

This was second win for the Sox over Kansas City in the series. They will wrap up the series Sunday. Pérez’s next start is projected to be Jun. 25 against the Yankees.

Kris Rhim can be reached at kris.rhim@globe.com.