North Reading girls’ lacrosse all abuzz following dramatic victory in tournament debut

Lundy’s goal came at a critical moment for the Hornets, as the teams traded the lead back and forth five times through the first half alone. But when North Reading went down 7-5 in the third quarter — the largest deficit for either team all game — Lundy breathed life back into her offense.

The No. 16 seed Hornets made their first playoff appearance in program history Saturday, and thanks in part to senior captain defender Mary Kate Lundy’s first career goal, they escaped a dramatic finish for the program’s first playoff win, 11-10.

There’s a first time for everything, and with North Reading’s win over Dracut in the preliminary round of the Division 2 North tournament, the Hornets seemed to be out to achieve as many firsts as possible.

“Any time a defender can score a goal, it just gives your team just such a boost of energy,” North Reading coach Matt Costello said. “We were a little stagnant at that point in the game, and we were making some mistakes. And she just stepped it up.”

Add on another North Reading goal just minutes later, and suddenly the Hornets were back in it. For the final 20 minutes of the game, the teams played tug-of-war with the lead, until Brianne Slattery put her team ahead for good with just minutes left on the clock.

“They kept fighting for each other,” Costello said of his team. “We had inevitable ebbs and flows of every game, where things go our way and things don’t go our way, but we kept our cool. We kept fighting for each other, and we positively responded to adversity, and we made plays when we needed it the most.”

Slattery finished with three goals and an assist, including the game-winner. Sophomore Jenna DiNapoli, affectionately dubbed “The Monster” by her teammates, added 2 goals, 4 draw controls, 5 ground balls, and 6 caused turnovers.

“She was all over the place offensively,” Costello said. “Her effort is unbelievable.”

In the uncharted territory of the playoffs, Costello — in his third year at the helm — reminded his players both before the game and in the halftime huddle to focus on their strengths, rather than relying too heavily on a strict game plan of X’s and O’s. Now, with a trip to top-seeded Newburyport in the Division 2 North first round on the horizon, his message is the same: make adjustments and find solutions. North Reading has taken on the undefeated Clippers twice the season, falling twice, but Costello said his team is on the right track.

“It’ll just be putting our best foot forward and just fighting for each other,” Costello said. “That’s all we can really ask as coaches: ‘Are we improving? Are we keeping our cool? And are we playing for each other?’ So that’s going to be the focus.”

Malden Catholic 10, Gloucester 8 — The No. 18 seed Lancers (1-7) picked up their first win of their inaugural varsity season in the preliminary round with standout offensive performances from Maddie Ragucci (3 goals, 4 ground balls) and Maddie Turner (3 goals, 1 assist).

“It was a really big team effort throughout the entire game, and they’re really coming together on and off the field, which is really helping to create that positive team culture that we’ve been focusing on since Day One,” Lancers coach Erin Brogan said.

Brogan also looked to prepare her squad all year for tough playoff competition with a grueling schedule.

“We wanted them to play tougher teams to see what they can build themselves to become,” Brogan said. “And to see them now get to the tournament and get this win and really see that all the hard work they went through this year . . . built them to this place.”

Boys’ lacrosse

Division 1 South

Hingham 15, Framingham 7 — The fourth-seeded Harbormen (13-2) advanced to the quarterfinals behind the play of seniors Matt Falvey (4 goals) and Charlie Crean (3 goals).

Steven Sousa also contributed.