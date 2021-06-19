For Patriots’ James White, his father always will be in his memories

White’s dad, Tyrone , would check in regularly with advice, reminders, tough love, and words of encouragement. The dings on James’s phone could come at any time. During the preseason, throughout the season, and when the season ended.

James White always knew the texts were coming — and the Patriots running back appreciated every one of them.

Tyrone White (right) was a captain in the Miami-Dade Police Department, and the rock of his family.

It’s the classic tale of a proud father staying on top of his son.

This Father’s Day is the White family’s first without Tyrone, who was killed in a car accident in South Florida last September. Among the many memories James has of his dad are those special messages that would flash across his phone.

“Most definitely miss that. He and my mom would always text before games, things of that nature,” White said shortly after the Patriots broke minicamp last week. “And he would always, during offseason a couple of weeks after we’re done playing, he was always checking to see whether I’d be starting back training. Because obviously it was important that you stay in shape and stay on top of your game.

“As always, he would have a commentary on some plays. So, he was always on my back just making sure I was doing the right things. Checking up on me, keeping me motivated. Obviously, you know things aren’t going to always go perfectly. You just got to put your best foot forward if you want to keep playing in this league.’'

Tyrone White was the guiding force for his family. He was the first person they would turn to when they needed help or a sympathetic sounding board.

“He meant everything to myself, my brother, my mom, our entire family. Aunts, uncles, cousins. He was the kind of person that kept the family together and always pushed people to work hard. Always pushed people to be the best version they can be,” James White said. “Whether it’s at work or in school, he used to always be the person to the keep me motivated, demand the best out of everybody. That’s what I took the most from his lessons. To always put my best foot forward, no matter what I’m doing.’'

Even during those times when James wasn’t always in the mood to do just that.

“Maybe when there was something that I may not necessarily have wanted to do, but something that I need to do and push myself to the limits and maximize leverage,” James said.

Tyrone coached James during his youth football and baseball days, where he was a stoic and encouraging figure on the sideline. If there were criticisms, they came in private.

It was important to Tyrone to be involved because as someone who had risen to the rank of captain in the Miami-Dade Police Department, he had seen his share of youngsters who fell victim to a lack of guidance and poor choices.

The life lessons Tyrone taught on the football field, the baseball diamond, and even in the backyard of their Fort Lauderdale home during an afternoon of yardwork, are always with James.

“Most definitely, I always kept those in the back of my mind,” he said. “Him being a police officer and seeing a lot of stuff and knowing a lot of stuff. So, whether it’s hearing stories at the dinner table of people that he may have grown up with who may have taken the wrong path and then took the right path. Hearing all those types of stories, I keep in the forefront of my mind and make sure I always tried to make the right decisions. Hung out with the right people and just always try to do the right thing.’'

Though his children are just babies (son Xzavier was born in 2019 and daughter Skye was born last year), White said he plans to use the same parental style.

“I’m definitely going to instill those things into my kids because I know when you’re younger, you don’t realize how important they are because you think your parents are ‘being tough on you,’ ’' he said. “But as you get older, you’re more grateful that they were there to for you because it simply is making you who you are.’'

White noted how Tyrone was really looking forward to Skye’s arrival.

“It was a blessing after losing somebody and then having a new life come into the world,” he said. “My dad was really excited to have a granddaughter. It stinks in that aspect, but it was a blessing for the family. Just getting new life, like a guardian angel watching over us.’'

A three-time captain and one of the most popular players in the locker room and around the league, White has made a habit of doing the right things throughout his career as he heads into his eighth season. Tom Brady once famously compared White with his son. “He does everything right … You can’t ever get mad at him,” the quarterback said.

White leaned on a strong support system to get through the immediate aftermath of Tyrone’s death passing, including his wife, Diana (”She was right by my side the entire time,” he said) and his teammates.

“It was great. We have a tight-knit locker room, whether it’s running backs, whether it’s everybody, really,” said White. “Locker room coaches, guys like Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, checking on me when I was away with my mom and my family and stuff. Just those guys checking on me, it definitely meant a lot. And I have a close group and really that’s what makes this team special.”

White’s mom, Lisa, was hurt in the accident and she continues to recover.

“Obviously it’s a long process, especially mentally,” said White. “Her and my dad did everything together, so I know it’s definitely not easy on her. I know when I was down there, just let her see her grandkids as much as possible. Just being around her, I know it definitely helped her. So, it stinks being away from her. I know she’ll probably be here in a few days, probably. So, it’s a long, long road and she just continues to get better.”

As James marks Father’s Day with his family, he summed up what he wants people to know about Tyrone.

“Well, he’s a great human being. I think that’s the best way to describe him,” he said. “You feel his presence in a room. Everybody that knows him knows how good of a person he was. Always had a smile on his face, brings light to a room. That’s him.’'

Reignited passion

RB Gaffney stoked to rejoin Patriots

After a retirement and a brief baseball career, Tyler Gaffney is back with the Patriots. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Tyler Gaffney was soaking in some familiar surroundings when he felt a familiar spark.

Gaffney was back at Stanford Stadium to serve as an honorary captain for his alma mater’s game against Washington in 2019 when he started feeling the game -day feels. The same ones he felt when he was starring for the Cardinal.

“It kind of like ignited this spark in me, you know? Being in the environment, being on the field, leading out of the tunnel,” said Gaffney, who signed with the Patriots last month. “And realized, I’ve been running Spartan races. I was playing club sports. And I just knew that I was still, like, capable within myself. And so, I had that fire, and I said, ‘The time to do it is now.’ I’m not waiting a couple more years. I’m not getting any younger that’s for damn sure.’'

To say Gaffney’s road back to Foxborough was long and winding one would be cliché, but it also would be true.

Drafted by Carolina in 2014, he suffered a knee injury in camp and was waived. The Panthers had hoped to slip the running back onto injured reserve but were foiled when the Patriots claimed him.

And so began a three-year New England journey in which Gaffney spent time on injured reserve, the practice squad, and even a week on the active roster. He also earned a pair of Super Bowl rings (XLIX, LI).

The Patriots waived Gaffney in 2017 and after a brief stint in Jacksonville, he retired from football to pursue another passion: baseball.

“It was an emotional decision for me. I guess I was frustrated with the [injuries] I had never been hurt before, and I had a couple of injuries in a matter of a couple of years,” said Gaffney.

He was a standout outfielder and leadoff hitter at Stanford and was drafted by the Pirates in 2012, so the changeup was not too drastic.

Gaffney split 2018 in the Pirates organization, playing for the Bradenton Marauders (High A) and Altoona Curves (Double A). Combined, he hit .244 with 6 home runs and 36 RBIs.

He retired from baseball before the start of the 2019 season and thought his time as a professional athlete was over. Then the football bug bit him again in Palo Alto, and he set his sights on a return to the NFL.

“I just started training full time. I’m the kind of guy that is always training, no matter what,” he said. “I just shifted how I was training. I trained for football rather than, you know, just training to be fit and whatnot.”

He spent a month on the 49ers practice squad last season and had a tryout with the Texans and then got word that the Patriots wanted to work him out as well.

Gaffney said he was momentarily surprised to hear from New England, “but that’s what you’re working for, so you’ve got to expect those kind of things.”

He jumped right into the offseason program and got a ton of work during OTA practices with veterans James White, Brandon Bolden, and Sony Michel sitting out.

When mandatory minicamp opened, Gaffney was reunited with White and Bolden, who were part of the running back room during his original New England stint.

“Those are my guys. I was really excited to see them. James and I came in here together, and Brandon had been here for a year or two at that point. But, it’s been really cool to reconnect with these guys.’'

Gaffney noted that when the three met they had no children. “And now between the three of us, we have seven,” he said. “So yeah, things change quickly.”

One thing that hasn’t changed, according to Gaffney, is what is expected of a player when he walks into Gillette Stadium.

“You know the kind of standard that you’re going to be held to,” said Gaffney, who noted that a big change for him is coming into this opportunity with more wisdom.

“I think the change for me is the perspective I have, you know, outside of this locker room and football and the perspective of sports, of business, is that of being a dad,” he said. “I have two children now and being a husband. I think understanding all of that back into the locker room and understanding what’s at stake and how big a moment, how cool a moment this actually is. I think that’s probably the biggest change.”

On the subject of family, Gaffney had another familiar face when he returned. His wife Kristen’s sister, Saryn, is married to fellow Patriot and Stanford alum Henry Anderson.

Reflecting back to that day in 2019 when his football fire was restoked, Gaffney said the underdog Cardinal pulled off the upset.

“I don’t want to say I had something to do with it, but, you know, we ended up winning,” he said with a chuckle. “It just reminded me that, you know, how fun the game really is. I’ve been healthy for a while now. And so, it was time to put in full force.”

What’s in a number?

For Patriots’ Bolden, new No. 25 an homage

Long having donned No. 38, Brandon Bolden has a new jersey number in honor of his grandfather. Steven Senne/Associated Press

Brandon Bolden has worn No. 38 throughout his professional career but changed to No. 25 for a very cool reason. In a recent Instagram post, Bolden revealed he is paying homage to his grandfather, Frank Pitts, who won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. “Long story short, my Grandfather wore it for 11 years and I thought it would be best that he at least saw his oldest grandson play in the same number he played in, even though it’s the NFL now and not the AFL he remembers,” Bolden wrote. The post included pictures of Bolden and Pitts in their respective jerseys and Pitts wearing Bolden’s new number … Mammoth offensive tackle Trent Brown missed a few OTA sessions this spring after his brother suffered a horrific arm injury in an ATV accident. “He almost lost his arm,” said Brown, who said his brother received 360 stitches. “He’s doing a little better. It’s going to be a long road to recovery.” Brown, who can play right or left tackle, appreciated the support he received from the Patriots. “They understood what I was going through, and they allowed me to step away and be with my family.’'

Extra points

Wonderful news that NFL/NFLPA protocols will allow vaccinated media members to resume in-person interviews with coaches and players in certain situations during training camp and preseason games. Though locker rooms will still be off limits to media, it’s an encouraging step toward a return to normalcy, which may come during the regular season. Video conferences were a necessary evil in 2020 and through this spring, but they severely limit the opportunity to get to know players and coaches on a personal level. Developing those relationships often lead to better stories and a better understanding of the game … Bill Belichick has often talked about the jumps second-year players make and it was hard to not think about that when watching safety Kyle Dugger and linebacker Josh Uche during spring practices. Dugger’s impressive range and closing burst were on display daily and he registered a number of pass breakups. Uche’s speed off the edge was ridiculous as he made life miserable for the offensive linemen and quarterbacks. It’s clear the Patriots top two picks in 2020 would have made bigger impacts had there been a normal spring program last season … Good things happen when J.J. Taylor touches the ball … Noted country music fan David Andrews had one of the best quotes of the spring when asked if he was disappointed about the lack of songs from his favorite genre at practice. The Patriots generally go heavy on hip hop and classic rock when pumping up the volume. “I try to get a couple in the season, but I don’t want to kill everyone’s mood,” said Andrews, who is sporting a midseason mullet. “I don’t know how many people want to hear about their wives leaving them and truck breaking down.”… If you haven’t seen the video of Canadian Football League player Shai Ross dunking his Oreo cookie in mid flip, get to it. It will amaze both football and cookie fans.





Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.