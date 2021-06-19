Revolution turn aside NYC FC to extend unbeaten streak to five

The Eastern Conference-leading Revolution nearly fell behind early at Red Bull Arena, NYC FC’s home for eight games this season. But Turner dove right to stop Valentin Castellanos’s low penalty kick attempt in the 10th minute. Jesus Medina earned the penalty, going down in a collision with Andrew Farrell, the play set up as Castellanos dummied a long ball from Sean Johnson. The Revolution remained on the defensive for most of the opening half, Turner making a spectacular point-blank stop Castellanos in the 21st minute

The Revolution could not have started much slower in their first game after a three-week break, but they rallied for a 3-2 win over New York City FC Saturday night. Tommy McNamara converted the deciding goal in the 88th minute, though the Revolution (6-1-2, 20 points) needed Matt Turner to make a penalty kick save and two spectacular stops in stoppage time to extend their unbeaten streak to five games.

The Revolution opened the scoring as Gustavo Bou volleyed an attempted clearance from the penalty arc, the shot slightly deflected by Alfredo Morales on the way past Johnson. DeJuan Jones started the scoring sequence, lofting a cross toward Arnor Traustason on the edge of the goal area. Bou anticipated Maxime Chanot’s headed clearance, one-timing a shot with Maxi Morales and Keaton Parks closing for his third goal of the season and 17th since joining the Revolution in 2019.

NYC FC substitute Thiago Andrade equalized off a Moralez feed, finishing off the inside of the right post in the 55th minute.

Revolution coach Bruce Arena then added Tajon Buchanan and Adam Buksa as substitutes, and the moves paid off with chances as Buchanan headed wide from Bou (69th) and had a shot blocked off a corner kick (74th). NYC FC defender James Sands was cautioned for a foul on Buksa, and Carles Gil lofted the free kick for Jon Bell to head in from the edge of the goal area in the 78th minute, Buksa drawing the defense with a near post run.

Buksa nearly gave the Revolution a two-goal edge, but his point-blank shot was stopped by Johnson (83d). NYC FC immediately attacked, Thiago earning a corner and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi finishing off a Parks head-on (85th).

The Revolution capitalized on a Medina turnover, Bye finding Gil, who threaded a pass to Buchanan on the left side of the penalty area. McNamara then converted Buchanan’s low cross in the 88th minute.

The Revolution, off to their best start to a season since 2005, play host to the Red Bulls Wednesday.





