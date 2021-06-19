Sophomore Rudy Gately helps King Philip baseball end 12-year tournament drought

Sophomore Rudy Gately led King Philip with a strong performance on the mound and a productive day at the plate. The KP ace went the distance, striking out eight batters and allowing six hits to help the Warriors (8-7) move on to a matchup Monday against third-seeded Xaverian.

After 12 years without a tournament win, the No. 14 seed hosts ended their playoff drought with Saturday’s 4-0 shutout of No. 19 Quincy in the preliminary round of the Division 1 South tournament.

The last time King Philip won a baseball state tournament game, coach Jeff Plympton Jr. was finishing up his sophomore year with the Warriors.

Plympton praised the poise of his underclassman starter, whose earned run average is now down to 0.85.

“Nothing really fazes him,” said Plympton, a 2011 KP alum and the son of former King Philip star and Red Sox pitcher Jeff Plympton. “He just goes out there, he knows what he has to do. All the players have confidence in him. They know, when he’s on the mound, that we’ve got a good chance to win the game.”

Gately also delivered from the batter’s box with two hits and scored twice. Senior captain and catcher Conor Cooke, a Brown University commit, drew two walks, registered a hit, and threw out two runners attempting to steal second, forming a formidable pairing with his pitcher.

The Warriors started their scoring in the second inning when Mikey Malatesta drove in Matt DiFiore on a sacrifice fly. After adding another run in the third inning, the hosts loaded the bases and scored two insurance runs in the fifth to help seal their win.

Division 4 South

Hull 3, Case 0 — Hull has waited 15 years since its last tournament appearance and 16 years since the last tournament victory. After shutting out 11th-seeded Case in a preliminary round game, the Pirates’ wait is over at long last.

“We had a stretch there where having to play in the South Shore League we got hurt by having to play some of the crossover league games and we wound up finishing 8-12 or 9-11 and a lot of it was because of those tough games we struggled in,” Hull coach Mike O’Donnell said, “so this is great,”

No. 22 seed Hull rode a complete game gem from senior Max Iorio to victory, as the Suffolk University commit struck out five while scattering six hits and only issuing a single walk in the shutout. Iorio also struck out three batters in the seventh inning to lock up the victory.

“Max threw the ball really well, they put the ball in play off of him but when we needed it he came up with a big strikeout,” O’Donnell said.

The Pirates (4-10), turned in one of their best defensive performances of the season behind Iorio, shutting down any potential Case rallies through solid fielding — evidenced by three double plays, a Cardinals runner being thrown out from center field, and an Iorio pickoff of a runner on first base in the first inning.

“That was by far our best defensive game of the season. Max was throwing well but we made the plays we needed to make behind him,” O’Donnell said.

Iorio helped his cause in the fourth inning when he crushed a solo home run, and senior Ben Oliveri laced an RBI single to extend the Hull lead. The Pirates also plated a run on a Case error in the fourth inning.

While the victory is important, the experience for the young Pirates squad is invaluable, as the opportunity to opt into postseason play has given the team a taste of the tournament atmosphere.

“About two weeks before the opt-in deadline I talked with our athletic director and we decided to keep playing, and it’s a great experience‚” said O’Donnell, whose club takes on sixth-seeded South Shore Christian in a first-round matchup Monday. “To have to go out there with a three-run lead in the seventh inning of a tournament game and have kids know they have to make plays, that’s quite an atmosphere.”