American Airlines flight cancellations set to continue Monday

(Bloomberg) -- The series of flight cancellations from American Airlines this weekend will continue to plague Monday travelers.

Almost 100 flights from the airline have already been canceled for June 21, according to a representative from American Airlines Group Inc. That’s following 123 flights canceled on Saturday and at least 178 on Sunday.

“The first few weeks of June have brought unprecedented weather to our largest hubs, heavily impacting our operation and causing delays, canceled flights and disruptions to crew member schedules and our customers’ plans,” American Airlines said in a statement.