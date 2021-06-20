One intern’s email mishap spurred a Twitter storm of support

Everybody makes mistakes. At least, that’s the sentiment surrounding hundreds of tweets addressed to an HBOMax intern who mistakenly sent a blank test email to a batch of digital subscribers.
On June 17, HBOMax’s help account on Twitter addressed the mishap, writing, “We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really.”
We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it. ❤️— HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) June 18, 2021
Within minutes, professionals across industries chimed in with tweets beginning with “dear intern.” Most users utilized the trend to detail their professional mistakes to sympathize. Some reassuring, some hilarious, all mildly cringe-inducing, here are the best “dear intern” stories.
Sage advice from some data experts
Some people offered words of encouragement and advice for moving on from the mistake. Otherseven suggested that the intern inadvertently improved HBO’s email software by finding a bug.
Dear intern,— Jaylyn Stoesz (@jaylynstoesz) June 18, 2021
I woke up to that email this morning and immediately thought, "oof - been there buddy."
We've all broken production! Besides, as a great boss once told me, if you never make mistakes you're not really trying. It's gonna be ok! pic.twitter.com/TSAunSFXu4
Dear intern,— Daenney (@daenney) June 18, 2021
I once globally took down Spotify. It almost happened twice. My team was awesome about it and I'm still here. You managed to find something broken in the way integration tests are done. It's a good thing and will help improve things. Good luck <3.
Dear Intern,— Eddie Herbert (@edward_of_clt) June 18, 2021
An engineering manager once told me, “Experience is what you gain from wins, wisdom is what you learn from losses.” Congratulations you just earned some wisdom!
Don’t be afraid to fail. Be afraid of not growing. I’m proud of you.
A Platform Engineer
A little humor always helps
It wouldn’t be Twitter without some quips to keep you laughing. In attempts to sympathize with the intern, Twitter users shared tales of screw-ups from their intern days or later in their careers. Many of these awkward anecdotes ended on a positive note, reiterating reassurances that everything will work itself out.
Dear Intern, when I was 25 I made a PDF assigning each employee to the Muppet they reminded me of the most. I meant to send it to my work friend, but I accidentally sent it to the entire company. My supervisor (Beaker) wanted to fire me, but the owners (Bert & Ernie) intervened. https://t.co/zMKvQ6nxjj— aerin. (@AerinChevyFord) June 18, 2021
Dear Intern, as a young lawyer I proof read a legal brief and filed it with the court. I caught a typo and blindly used the global find and replace function. Pro tip: don't do that. My brief argued for the rights of "the panties." Not "the parties." All 50 pages of it. 🤦🏻♀️🩲🩲 https://t.co/PDJYMXuOlw— Suzanne Lovett (@sdtlovett) June 18, 2021
Dear Intern, I was using my desktop calendar to make a monthly note of when I started my menstrual period, but after several months I realized I was making that note on a calendar I shared with all of my colleagues company wide. I was 37 years old.— Caissie (@Caissie) June 18, 2021
Dear Intern,— National Security Counselors (@NatlSecCnslrs) June 18, 2021
When I was an intern I emailed the other 3 interns saying "I'm bored; is anyone doing anything interesting?"
Instead of going to every intern account it went to every account. Every staffer in every office of every Senator on the Senate Judiciary Committee. https://t.co/017HropALG
Even Monica Lewinsky joined the discussion, offering a tongue-in-cheek remark about her time as an intern with the Clinton administration.
dear intern:— Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) June 18, 2021
it gets better.
♥️
ps. don’t wear a beret for awhile, k?
Clowning on HBO a bit never hurt, either
Citing disappointing series finales (ahem, Game of Thrones) and typically basic social media marketing on HBO’s part, some Twitter users took the trend as an opportunity to give HBOMax a piece of their mind.
Dear Intern,— Aubry Andrews (@AubryAndrews) June 18, 2021
By sending out Integration Test Email #1 (It passed btw) might be the best marketing that @hbomax has ever done. Congratulations! Get yourself a beer, or two. https://t.co/Par26ZNFE4
Dear Intern,— S (@redblack7799) June 18, 2021
At least you weren’t responsible for the last season of @GameOfThrones. What I’m saying is that people HBO has paid a lot more than you have made far bigger mistakes. https://t.co/9pU4CSHf4j
