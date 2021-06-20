‘Bridgerton’ themed vacation stay coming to a Vermont mansion

Pack your Regency-chic outfits to partake in dances and promenades on the resort’s 30-acre grounds for the “ Bridgerton Wilburton .”

As summer continues to heat up Manchester, Vermont, The Wilburton Inn will be welcoming vacationers to a weekend recreating some elements of the popular Netflix show from July 16 to 18.

Calling all “Bridgerton” fans, this is for you.

It is clear from the inn’s robust schedule that the goal is to make guests feel like they’ve been transported to the setting where “Bridgerton” took place, London in 1813, minus Lady Whistledown. But there will be her “American cousin,” Lady Wilburton, to greet guests during a wine and cheese welcome reception on Friday.

The Wilburton in 2021. Handout

Festivities begin Saturday with a Vermont country breakfast and then the option of a tour of the sculpture gardens shortly afterward.

In the evening, the Garden Lawn Party and Regency Dance will commence, complete with giant chess, croquet, and dancing inside a pavilion. Cocktails will be Bridgerton-themed, and there will be a contest for the best Regency dress. A Sunday breakfast will conclude the festivities.

In Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” the main characters, Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, had similar social calendars, from attending opulent balls to sipping tea with neighbors.

The Wilburton was completed in 1902 and boasts 11 rooms, including a Solarium Dining Room and Billiards Room. Guests can take their pick of a room inside the mansion.

It costs about $350 for two people per night.

Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.