Crews searching for girl in Narragansett Bay, man pulled from water

The man was pulled from the water about 7 p.m., according to Warwick police Sergeant Gregory Johnson. His condition was unclear Sunday evening.

Crews pulled a 30-year-old man from the water near Narragansett Bay on Sunday evening and were searching for an 11-year-old girl, officials said.

The search began Sunday afternoon after the Coast Guard was called about 3:15 p.m., according to Petty Officer Ryan Noel.

Three people went into the water to assist the girl on the north side of Conimicut Point, near the entrance to the Providence River, Noel said.

Two were earlier rescued from the water, but their condition is unknown, Noel said.

Coast Guard crews from the Castle Hill station in Newport were still searching the waters Sunday evening, while a Coast Guard helicopter searched the bay from above.

Several agencies were assisting in the search, Noel said, including police from Warwick, R.I., and Providence, as well as Rhode Island State Police. The Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force was also involved in the search.

