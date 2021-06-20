fb-pixel Skip to main content

Fire displaces 10 in Mattapan

By Parker Purifoy Globe Correspondent,Updated June 20, 2021, 7 minutes ago
A fire blazed through a home in Mattapan Sunday morning, displacing 10 people and injuring one firefighter, officials said.
A fire blazed through a home in Mattapan Sunday morning, displacing 10 people and injuring one firefighter, officials said.

The fire occurred in a 2 1/2-story wood-frame home at 40 Hazelton St., the Boston Fire Department said in a Twitter post around 9 a.m. According to the tweet, smoke was coming from the second-story window when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Six adults and four children were displaced, but all of them made it out safely, the department said in a subsequent tweet. One firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a hand injury. The damage to the home is estimated at about $225,000.

