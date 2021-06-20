MBTA adds more service starting Sunday

The MBTA is adding service on the subway and on buses beginning Sunday to support increased travel across the region, according to the transit agency.
The Red, Orange, and Green lines will have schedule changes every day, while the Blue Line will have changes on weekdays, the MBTA said in a statement.
Several bus lines will run more frequently, and some will have routing changes, the statement said.
Bus routes 18, 52, 55, and 68 will return to service, the statement said.
Routes 74, 75, and 96 will experience routing changes due to the Harvard Busway Renovation, the statement said.
A full list of changes can be found on the MBTA website.
Advertisement
The changes are meant to preserve service for “transit critical communities,” provide sufficient service for increased travel, and support new travel patterns, the statement said.
“The MBTA previously increased service in transit critical communities to support our new crowding standards due to COVID-19,” the statement said. “The service changes this summer aim to maintain this increased level of service for these communities.”
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.