The victim, who was not identified, was hit between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. near 18 Wilcock St., just off Blue Hill Avenue, Boston police Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman, said.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, Tavares said. She could not provide the victim’s medical condition.

No further information was immediately available.