Police identify 1-year-old boy who drowned Saturday in Wrentham family’s pool

Despite resuscitation efforts, the boy was later pronounced dead at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, R.I. He was one of seven children, per McGrath.

Family members were preforming CPR on Angelo Nicoloro when first responders arrived and took over in a “heroic effort” to save the boy, Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath told reporters outside the police station on Sunday, according to video by WCVB-TV NewsCenter 5 .

WRENTHAM — Police on Sunday identified a 1-year-old boy who drowned Saturday evening in a swimming pool during a family gathering at a home on Hillside Drive.

McGrath told reporters that the boy was only left alone for about 10 minutes, but the pool was “some distance” from the area where other family members were congregating and barbecuing at their home at 10 Hillside Drive.

“It only takes a few seconds for a curious little child to take advantage of that opening when the pool was unattended and everyone else was somewhat distracted,” McGrath said at the conference. “They see the opening, and their curiosity is overwhelming, and they get up there, and then tragedy happens.”

The pool was above ground, which made it difficult for family members to spot the boy once he went into the water, per McGrath.

McGrath said he went to the home Saturday evening and was with boy’s family into the early hours of the morning.

The family is “completely devastated,” he said. The boy’s mother repeatedly said, “He’s a saint now.”

“As she said, he’s praying for them now, not so much they’re praying for him,” McGrath said.

A man who answered the door Sunday afternoon at the two-story home with religious statues in front declined to comment.

A statement from the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said that the Massachusetts State Police and Wrentham Police Department are conducting an “ongoing” investigation, but the incident “does not appear to be suspicious.”

McGrath said at the press conference that such tragedies are unfortunately common.

“No one thinks it can happen to them, and that’s why no one’s judgmental,” he said. “Who hasn’t lost track of their little one for 10 seconds, 30 seconds, a minute, and then found them behind the couch, or under the porch, or behind a tree.”

Drowning is the second most common cause of death for children ages 1 through 14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Whenever infants and toddlers are in or around water, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health advises that an adult should be within an arm’s length at all times. Backyard pools pose the highest risk for children under the age of 5.

“If you have a pool in your backyard, treat it like it’s a fire pit that’s raging or a bonfire that’s raging, and you have to watch it every second, you have to protect it,” McGrath said to reporters. “You wouldn’t let your child near it.”

The incident is the latest in a spate of similar tragedies around Massachusetts in recent months, and marks the third consecutive weekend marred by such an incident.

On June 4, a 14-year-old boy and a police officer who attempted to rescue him drowned in a pond in Worcester. On June 5, a 16-year-old boy died after he was rescued from a lake in Amesbury, a 17-year-old boy died after being pulled from a pool in Dedham during a graduation party, and a man drowned in pond in Plymouth. On June 6, a 19-year-old man died after he was pulled from the water at Mound Street Beach in Quincy. On June 12, a 10-year-old girl was left in critical condition after a near-drowning in a swimming pool behind a home in Methuen on June 12.

Camille Caldera can be reached at camille.caldera@globe.com. Alexandra Chaidez can be reached at alexandra.chaidez@globe.com.