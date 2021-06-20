Teenage boy drowns in Bedford, N.H., pond

A teenage boy drowned in Sebbins Pond in Bedford, N.H., on Sunday evening, officials said.
Police responded to reports that the teenager had disappeared in the water around 7 p.m., Bedford police said in a statement.
Members of the Nashua Police Department dive team and the Bedford Fire Department assisted in the roughly two-hour search until divers found the missing teen’s body.
Officials pronounced the teen dead at the scene. His death is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected, police said.