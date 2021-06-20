Teenage boy drowns in Bedford, N.H., pond

Police responded to reports that the teenager had disappeared in the water around 7 p.m., Bedford police said in a statement.

A teenage boy drowned in Sebbins Pond in Bedford, N.H., on Sunday evening, officials said.

Members of the Nashua Police Department dive team and the Bedford Fire Department assisted in the roughly two-hour search until divers found the missing teen’s body.

Officials pronounced the teen dead at the scene. His death is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected, police said.