Teenage boy drowns in Bedford, N.H., pond

By Parker Purifoy Globe Correspondent,Updated June 20, 2021, 51 minutes ago

A teenage boy drowned in Sebbins Pond in Bedford, N.H., on Sunday evening, officials said.

Police responded to reports that the teenager had disappeared in the water around 7 p.m., Bedford police said in a statement.

Members of the Nashua Police Department dive team and the Bedford Fire Department assisted in the roughly two-hour search until divers found the missing teen’s body.

Officials pronounced the teen dead at the scene. His death is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected, police said.

