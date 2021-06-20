Three Vermont groups get EPA money for ‘brownfields’ cleanup

The funds will be used to help turn vacant and abandoned properties into community assets such as housing, recreation and open space, health facilities, social services, and commerce opportunities.

The EPA says the money will go to the Mount Ascutney Regional Commission, the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, and the Northwest Regional Planning Commission.

MONTPELIER (AP) — Three revolving loan funds in Vermont used to help clean up and revitalize “brownfields” are getting an infusion of $860,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency.

EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deborah Szaro says the Vermont groups have a proven track record of success.

“These groups have redevelopment projects already lined up and ready to go, putting businesses to work and transforming local communities," she said in a statement. "COVID-19 has impacted every corner of New England and these grants have never been more important to our local partners or local economies.”

The Mount Ascutney Regional Commission will focus on cleaning up sites such as the Parks and Woolson Mill Site and the Park Street School in Springfield and the 22 Depot Avenue Site in Windsor.

The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development could potentially use the money for high-profile sites in communities throughout the state, such as 453 Pine Street in Burlington, the Yellow Barn Site in Hardwick, and the Berwick Hotel in Rutland.

The Northwest Regional Planning Commission will focus on old mill sites and other projects in northwestern Vermont communities, such as the Fonda Site in St. Albans, the 113 Maine Street Site in Richford, and the Enosburg Armory.