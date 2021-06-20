An issue or two with the summer reading list

In the Literary Fiction section of the 2021 summer reading guide in last Sunday’s Globe, I see grim descriptions of one book after another. “Toxic masculinity,” “scary as hell,” “everyone in this room will someday be dead,” “child sexual abuse,” “sorrowful novel,” and “his country’s repressive government” are among the phrases that really make me want to kick back and relax with a good beach read. I’m left to wonder: What is the purpose of fiction? And, given this list of books, the answer seems to be: to depress readers.

I did get a laugh, though, from one description: “This novel explores the complexities women must navigate as they inhabit the interstitial spaces between their roles as women, mothers, daughters, and wives, all while the country titters on the edge of collapse.” I tittered, despite all these so-called hardships. Maybe I should have teetered instead.