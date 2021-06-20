Edgar Allan Poe, science reporter

John Tresch’s new biography of Edgar Allan Poe shows us the mind-expanding results of melding art with science. Poe was an artist of absurd horror and infinite mystery, and Tresch’s book, “The Reason for the Darkness of the Night,” reveals something that might be obvious to Poe scholars but is less obvious to the rest of us: There’s scientific thinking in Poe’s lurid aestheticism, pulpy thrills, and pseudo-modernist jolts. Poe, Tresch writes, was “one of America’s first science reporters,” covering proto-Darwinian natural history, nebular cosmic theories, Humphry Davy’s chemistry, and more, and he never lost the science reporter’s preoccupations.

C.P. Snow, a British novelist-chemist, decried the split between art and science into “two cultures” back in the 1950s, and the rift persists. Consider the disparity between federal funding for science (in the billions of dollars) and art (not in the billions of dollars); that alone will give you two separate cultures. This schism causes real intellectual damage, too, alienating art from science’s dramatic pursuits and limiting scientists’ own exploratory thinking.

It’s important to know that Poe didn’t just write about science and then, later, about a talking raven. Scientific investigation and literary imagination joined forces for Poe, the inventor of the detective story. He inveighed against what he called “the old dogma, that the calculating faculties are at war with the ideal.” He contended, Tresch writes, “that the work of the artist requires patient labor, yet like science it enlists the highest analytic faculties of the mind.”

Tresch perceives an imaginative scientific mood in Poe’s major fiction. He makes much of “A Descent Into the Maelström,” Poe’s story about a fisherman spinning down, down, down into a watery vortex and then surviving after observing how different shapes react to the vortex’s torque. “Never before had scientific method received such a dramatic, devastating endorsement,” Tresch claims. The fisherman, like a scientist, could “observe important facts and, like Bacon, establish the law behind them, then act.”

And yet “A Descent Into the Maelström” is no Spock-like work of logical data accumulation. It’s a tale of terror and the sublime. You feel this story, through intensifying rhythms like those of the whirling vortex itself. Poe was a master of such effects precisely because he prized felt experience in both natural investigation and art. He denounced the New England writers he found unimaginative or preachy, such as Longfellow and the Transcendentalists, but he praised Nathaniel Hawthorne for work that could sustain, in Poe’s words, a “unique or single effect.” When you read Poe (or Kafka, let’s say, or Hawthorne) and feel lost, grossed out, or confused, you’re experiencing the effects of exploratory artistry, and you now have the opportunity to think about them — the same feelings that sustain and characterize ambitious studies of the natural world.

In other words, Poe helps us recognize that we feel our way through mystery in both science and art. Across the first half of 19th-century science, Tresch traces a related “philosophical countercurrent,” one “focused on organic wholes, aesthetic response, and imagination.” This current flowed from German idealists’ proposals of a unity between the mind and material nature. By venturing into the shadowy regions of our dreams and our art, according to those idealists who influenced Poe, we figure out something essential about the universe’s mysteries.

Any reader of Poe’s stories will encounter a fusion of amped-up thinking, electric feeling, and ongoing exploration. And those stories exist because Poe himself tracked scientific investigations of a sublime universe. In a time of eco-catastrophes and public health disasters, for which we need scientists at their best, the least we should ask of them is a similarly thoughtful attitude toward the messy world of human experience.

Adam Colman is the host of the LitHub podcast “Finnegan and Friends.” His most recent book is “Drugs and the Addiction Aesthetic in Nineteenth-Century Literature.”