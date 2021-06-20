fb-pixel Skip to main content
Merged health insurers’ new name is a head-scratcher

Updated June 20, 2021, 1 hour ago
The logo for Point32Health, the new company formed by the merger of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.
As reported in “Two old insurers have a brand new name” (Business, June 17), Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan have chosen Point32Health as the name for their newly merged operations. Were they smoking medical marijuana when making this decision?

How could they pass on such time-honored and respected names as Harvard and Tufts in favor of the ill-conceived, meaningless moniker Point32Health? They say they chose that name because it reflects the number of points on a compass. Were they picking a name for a travel company or a health insurer?

Here’s my prescription: Just as Google retained its familiar name when its parent adopted the Alphabet corporate title, the newly named Point32Health would be wise to allow its offspring to permanently continue using the Tufts and Harvard names.

Edgar Dworsky

Founder and editor

Consumer World

Somerville

