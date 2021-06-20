Amesbury boys, Pentucket girls track down elusive sectional championships

Finishing with 88 points, Amesbury avenged back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019. Wakefield (78 points) and Burlington (75 points) offered stiff competition in second and third place, respectively.

After 35 years of coaching, Bissaillon led Amesbury to its first MIAA Division 2 North track and field championship. After falling to North Reading in the Cape Ann League championship last weekend, Bissaillon did not have any expectations to win the sectional title.

NORTH ANDOVER — As he circled to his team of 25, Amesbury coach Ernie Bissaillon couldn’t help but let tears cascade down his cheek.

Competition was tight in the boys' 100-meter dash, won by Grayson Budny of North Reading (third from right). Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Despite chasing Wakefield for the majority of the day, Amesbury got 18 points in the discus on the way to its first championship since winning the D4 Eastern Mass. title in 2016. Because of COVID-19, Eastern Mass. championships were run in two divisions each in the North and South this spring.

Advertisement

Max LaPointe was a heavy favorite to win the discus throw and the junior lived up to expectations, coasting to victory with a winning throw of 140 feet, 8 inches.

“Once I got that good one off in the first round, the pressure was off me,” LaPointe said. “Now I’m in first, I could go out there and just throw.”

Senior Ryan Perkins was seeded seventh, but improved 13 feet from his seed distance, finishing with a throw of 128-7, a personal best, to claim second-place and eight pivotal points.

Perkins added 15 feet to his throws in practice this week, which he attributes to shaking off the rust and being able to concentrate on minute details that can greatly affect each attempt.

“It was almost like a click,” Perkins said. “It all came back once the rust came off.”

Sporting a rugged frame, Perkins refined his unbridled throwing motion and gained confidence, knowing he could vastly outperform his seed length. He focused on sweeping his leg more, keeping his throwing arm elongated and away from his body, and hitting the center point.

Advertisement

“Looking at him, he’s a big, strong kid,” LaPointe said. “Earlier in the year, he was just trying to muscle it out there. You just got to let it fly and your muscles will do the work.”

Amesbury strategically maneuvered itself to the top of the pack by having the coaching staff switch around who competed in certain events based on seeding results. Combined with a slew of unheralded members of the team outperforming expectations, Amesbury pulled off the unexpected: a sectional championship.

“I can’t even put it into words,” Bissallion said. “I’m speechless.”

Pentucket's Emily Rubio had plenty of reason to smile during her big day. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Emily Rubio sprinted from the long jump finals to make the 400-meter hurdles on time. After rotating back and forth between high jump and long jump, the junior set a school record and a personal best (66.22 seconds) as she took home second place in the 400-meter hurdles.

In addition to her record-setting day in the hurdles, Rubio won high jump (5-2) and placed third in long jump (17-10), accumulating 24 points and helping lift Pentucket to its first D2 girls’ championship.

A week before, Rubio completed the 400-meter hurdles in a little more than 67 seconds. Throughout the week of practice, the coaching staff worked to build Rubio’s confidence in using both legs, instead of favoring her lead leg.

“She has a great drive to want to get better in every single thing that she does,” Pentucket coach Steve Derro said. “This is her first year doing the 400-meter hurdles and she ran a really clean race today. There was one hurdle that she wasn’t too happy with, she chopped a little bit, but it was a really clean race.”

Advertisement

For her high jump, Rubio pours over video of each jump she takes, scouring the film to improve her form and technique. Rubio credits adjustments to angling her foot slightly to the left on the takeoff and starting her jump farther away as the bar raises as keys to her success.

The sectional championship is Derro’s first of his 26 years at the helm for Pentucket, which scored 98.5 points in narrowly defeating second-place North Reading (92.5 points) and Melrose (71 points). Standing on the infield, a smile sprung across Derro’s face as he watched his team hoist the trophy.

“We’ve been knocking on the door a few times,” Derro said. “We always knew that we were right in there. This group put it all together at the right time. I couldn’t be any prouder of them.”

Burlington's Joseph Mitchell (right) surges past Zachary Campana of Wayland on his way to winning the boys' 100-meter hurdles. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Ava Soucy of Dracut captured the Division 2 North championship in the 100-meter dash. Jim Davis/Globe Staff