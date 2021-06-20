Easy as 1-2-3: Yankees walk off Oakland with game-ending triple play

New York turned its record-tying third triple play of the season to strand the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, bailing out closer Aroldis Chapman in a shaky outing and closing down a 2-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

Gary Sánchez spoiled Sean Manaea’s gem with a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning, and Jonathan Loaisiga (7-2) and Lucas Luetge turned a 2-1 lead over to Chapman in the ninth.

A night after reaching 103.4 mph during his 15th save, his fastest pitch on a strikeout since the 2017 AL wild-card game, Chapman walked Jed Lowrie and Chad Pinder on nine pitches, topping out at 98 mph.

He was visited by an athletic trainer for a fingernail issue on his pitching hand but stayed in the game to face Sean Murphy, who drilled the second pitch of the at-bat right at third baseman Gio Urshela.

Urshela stepped on third and whizzed the ball to DJ LeMahieu, and the second baseman relayed the ball to first to get Murphy by a step.

“You’re around long enough, you see everything,” longtime A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “I’ve never seen a game end like that before.”

New York also turned a triple play Thursday in Buffalo against the Blue Jays and May 21 against the Chicago White Sox — the 31 days are the shortest span ever for three by a big league team. The storied franchise had never turned more than one triple play in a season and tied a major league record for most in a season, last accomplished by the 2016 Chicago White Sox.

Chapman’s 16th save in 18 tries sent Oakland to its first road series loss this season after eight wins and a split.

Loaisiga cleaned up Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery’s jam in the sixth and covered 1⅔ scoreless innings, helping New York lock up its fifth win in six games.

Manaea struck out a career-high 11 and Matt Olson homered for Oakland, but the A’s dropped their second straight after ending a seven-game winning streak Saturday.

Judgment day here for pitchers

Gerrit Cole hardly expects a smooth transition when Major League Baseball ups its efforts against sticky substances on Monday. Then again, like many around the game, the Yankees ace isn’t entirely sure what’s going to happen.

“I don’t have a lot of expectations, to be honest,” Cole said. “I think I’m in the same boat as everyone else, just waiting for this to play out.”

Pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games if caught using foreign substances to doctor baseballs. Such grip aids — ranging from a tacky mix of rosin and sunscreen to heavy duty concoctions designed for use in strongman competitions — have long been illegal, but the ban has rarely been enforced.

That changes this week. Major and minor league umpires will make regular checks of all pitchers, even if opposing managers don’t request inspections — a shift ordered by the commissioner’s office and shared with teams via memo on Tuesday.

Umpires will check all starters multiple times and all relievers either at the end of his first inning or when removed, whichever occurs first. Caps, gloves, and fingertips will be checked. Umps also may check when they notice sticky balls or when they perceive a pitcher going to his glove, cap, belt, uniform or body in a manner that may be to retrieve or apply a substance.

“It definitely will be probably a little awkward,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “But we’ll get through it, adjust.”

Players suspended for violations will not be replaced on the active roster. Catchers will also be subject to routine inspections and position players may be searched, too.

“I’m curious like everyone of what its going to look like,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Are we going to have frisking going on, what that whole process is going to look like? Are guys trying to get away with things? Certainly that’ll be part of it.”

“There are probably going to be things we need to continue to iron out,” Cole added.

The perception is that pitchers have gone wild with sticky stuff in recent seasons as high speed cameras have enabled them to see the way it enhances spin. The league boosted monitoring of baseballs at the start of this season and found enough evidence of wrongdoing to proceed with a midseason adjustment.

The sticking point for pitchers isn’t that MLB wants to crack down, it’s the hastiness of the uptick. Tampa Bay pitcher Tyler Glasnow, diagnosed Tuesday with a partially torn elbow ligament, attributed his injury to adapting ahead of stepped up enforcement. He called the sudden shift “insane” and “ridiculous.”

At a news conference Wednesday, Cole pleaded with the league to better communicate with players. Cole — a suspected user of sticky stuff — said he supports a leveling of the playing field, but also claimed that baseballs have become so slick, even position players are using grip enhancers to control their throws.

There are several alternatives to a full-blown ban MLB could consider down the road, including tackier baseballs or the approval of a controllable substance for use by all pitchers.

Even before Monday’s mandate, there’s evidence the threat of a crackdown has already given pitchers pause. The past week, the ratio of spin-to-velocity has dropped to 23.9, on par with measurements from the 2015 season, according to MLB Statcast data. The league also had the lowest strikeout rate (22.5 percent) and walk rate (8.2 percent) of any week this season.

Kyle Schwarber adds three more homers to record haul

Kyle Schwarber homered three times and tied a major league record with five in a two-game span, leading host Washington over the New York Mets, 5-2, to take three of four in the series. Schwarber set a Nationals/Montreal Expos record by homering nine times in 10 games, increasing his total to 18 with his first career three homer-game. Schwarber’s third homer followed a pinch-hit double by Gerardo Parra, a 34-year-old fan favorite who returned to the Nationals on Sunday when his contract was selected from Triple-A Rochester. Parra’s walkup music of the children’s song “Baby Shark” became a theme of the Nationals’ run to the 2019 World Series title, and it sounded before his at-bat to the crowd’s delight. Parra spent last season with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan . . . Reese McGuire had three doubles during a four-hit performance, leading Hyun Jin Ryu (6-4) and Toronto in Baltimore, 7-4. The Blue Jays won a second straight after a five-game skid, while Baltimore lost its 10th in 11 games despite two Trey Mancini homers . . . Adam Wainwright (5-5) struck out 11 in Atlanta and pitched a three-hitter, St. Louis winning the first game of a day-night doubleheader, 9-1. The 39-year-old had been 1-2 with an 8.20 ERA in four road starts this year, and the Cardinals had scored only 10 runs in their last seven games . . . Josh Naylor cracked an RBI single in the seventh inning, helping Cleveland beat the host Pirates, 2-1, and avoid a three-game sweep. The lefty-swinging Naylor sent the first pitch he saw from left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve to right, driving in Eddie Rosario to break a 1-all tie. Naylor, who had an earlier hit, was batting .189 against lefties.