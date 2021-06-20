Game 72: Red Sox at Royals lineups and notes

Having taken sole possession of first place in the American League East with Saturday’s win, the Red Sox will look to take a weekend series against the Royals on Sunday afternoon.
Nathan Eovaldi has the ball for his 15th start of the year, hoping to follow up Martín Pérez’s strong outing Saturday to break the Sox rotation’s recent slump. Eovaldi threw 6 2/3 innings of shutout ball in his last appearance against Toronto on Monday.
Lineups
RED SOX (43-28): Arroyo 2B, Verdugo LF, Martinez DH, Bogaerts SS, Devers 3B, Renfroe RF, Hernández CF, Dalbec 1B, Plawecki C
Pitching: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (7-3, 3.76 ERA)
ROYALS (31-38): TBA
Pitching: LHP Mike Minor (5-4, 4.63 ERA)
Time: 2:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Minor: Bogaerts 2-11, Devers 1-10, Gonzalez 3-16, Hernández 0-4, Martinez 7-12, Plawecki 0-3, Renfroe 1-6, Santana 0-1,Vázquez 1-5
Royals vs. Eovaldi: Alberto 2-8, Dozier 1-1, Dyson 2-4, Lopez 1-2, Merrifield 1-1, Perez 0-3, Santana 2-5, Soler 0-1, Taylor 1-7
Stat of the day: The Royals are 6-for-67 with runners in scoring position in their last eight games, and they’ve lost seven of them - including Saturday’s 7-1 loss to Red Sox, in which the Royals were 0-for-11 with RISP.
Notes: Eovaldi has given up two earned runs or fewer in four of his last five starts. His start was much needed by the Red Sox, whose starters were 0-4 with a 12.00 ERA, 10 home runs allowed, and a .400 opponent batting average in their previous six games ... In four career outings (two starts) against the Royals, Eovaldi is 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA ... Minor has alternated wins and losses in his last four starts. In his last start, he allowed four earned runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking none. In 10 career games - six starts - against the Red Sox, Minor is 2-3 with a 3.77 ERA ... Boston enters Sunday half a game up on the Rays in the AL East, with Tampa Bay trying to stop a five-game skid before the two teams square off in Tampa this week.
Aminn Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.