Jarren Duran stays hot, hits first walk-off home run in Polar Park history

Jarren Duran just keeps giving Red Sox fans more reasons to shout for his callup to the big club.

The 24-year-old center fielder became the answer to a trivia question on Sunday, slugging the first walk-off home run in the short history of Worcester’s Polar Park. His three-run blast in the 10th inning earned the WooSox a 5-2 victory over the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, their 11th win in 12 games.

Worcester twice erased one-run deficits, via a Josh Ockimey solo home run in the third inning and an RBI double from Jack Lopez in the sixth. After Caleb Simpson, the fifth WooSox pitcher, worked around an intentional walk and the automatic runner on second with two strikeouts in the 10th, Franchy Cordero was intentionally walked to open the bottom of the frame.