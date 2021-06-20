Mackenzie Hughes’s ball lands in a tree - and sticks

Trailing leader Luis Oosthuizen by two shots, Hughes pulled his tee shot left into a tree left of the par-3 11th hole.

After consulting with a rules official, Hughes took a drop and hit the ball onto the green. He two putted for double bogey, dropping him to 4 under.

Oosthuizen, who had a two-shot lead, bogeyed the same hole after flaring a shot to the right.

Mickelson misses out on another chance

Phil Mickelson now has played 30 times in the US Open and he only has a silver medal — six of them — to show for it.

His week at Torrey Pines ended with a 40 on the back nine for a closing 75, putting him at 11-over 295 for the week. Since the last of his six runner-up finishes at Merion in 2013, he has either missed the cut or finished over par in the US Open.

At least he gets more chances. By winning the PGA Championship last month, the 51-year-old Mickelson is exempt from qualifying for the US Open through 2025.

Double bogey barrage

Four players who were one shot out of the lead on the back nine have all made double bogey.

Collin Morikawa chopped his way through the rough on the 13th for a double bogey. Mackenzie Hughes had a tee shot bounce off a cart path and get stuck in the tree left of the 11th green for a double bogey. Rory McIlroy had a shot plug into the side of a bunker on No. 12 and he advanced it only a few feet into thick rough. He made double bogey.

And then Bryson DeChambeau got into the act.

His disregard for accuracy cost him on the par-5 13th when he went from deep rough to deep rough to the bunker short of the green. Then he hammered it over the green next to a cardboard beer box. He made double bogey.

DeChambeau was tied for the lead after 10 holes. He was four shots behind three holes later.







