Natick girls ‘vault’ their way to title; Weymouth boys edge Hingham in Div. 1 South track and field championship

At the MIAA South Division I girls’ championship, Natick cleaned up in the event, placing first, second, third and fourth while competing against only three other athletes from Hingham. At one point, half of the Redhawks’ points came from the 29 allotted just from vaulting.

HINGHAM — Natick girls pole vault coach Than Bogan believes teams will take notice of Sunday’s results and rethink their strategies when it comes to investing in pole vaulting.

The Redhawks used the rarity of the sport to their advantage, building a cushion off others’ lack of participation to hold off Wellesley for the team title, 95 to 80 — their second-straight outdoor crown.

“It is obscure, and it’s hard to find people who are dedicated to it, because it’s really, really difficult,” Natick senior vaulter Hannah Takasaki said. “The learning curve and the certain technical skills you need to do it.”

Bogan said senior Hannah Takasaki, the longest tenured vaulter in the program, has been “instrumental” in building up the program. He said Takasaki has spent years training and recruiting other girls, particularly gymnasts, to try the high-flying act. Takasaki, who trains year-round, took silver with a jump of 9 feet, 6 inches. Sophomore Noa Weinhaus cleared 10 feet — a personal best — sophomore Alyssa Peasley placed third and freshman Neve Knowlton rode a personal-best to fourth.

“She’s teaching people how to be better than her,” Bogan said. “She’s like an extra coach.”

There are some plausible explanations for why so few teams invest resources into the pole vault. Mats and poles can be expensive, for one, and finding girls interested in the sport can be challenging. Finding coaches who are knowledgeable and dedicated can also be tough — Bogan picked up pole vaulting at age 46 because he knew Natick was searching for a coach.

Natick head coach Michael Russo also said that most dual meets don’t offer girls’ pole vault, so athletes who choose it spend almost all season just practicing or participating in exhibitions.

“They’re special kids because they kind of know they have one or two chances to do it all year,” Russo said.

Trinity Vickers delivered Natick's only other victory in the 100 meter hurdles, winning in 14.99 seconds. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Natick only won one other event — Trinity Vickers took gold in the 100-meter hurdles with a 14.99 time — but Russo said the team’s balance helped the Redhawks compile points. Natick also placed third in the 4x400.

With the bulk of points coming from the pole vault, Natick clinched the team title before the final 4x400 event even started. Coaches high-fived and girls hugged, celebrating personal bests and strong performances before the final results were even official.

The boys title, meanwhile, came down to the final event: the 4x400 relay.Weymouth, clinging to a 4.5-point lead entering the the last race of the day, had to stave off Hingham.

The two teams weren’t in the same heat, but they knew how close the score was. So when anchor Hayden Pike took the baton from Kenny Glavin, the fate of the season was in the balance. Pike blazed through the last lap, crossing the tape in 3:32.07 — less than a tenth of a second faster than Brockton.

“I talked to our guys about it last week at our conference meet, every second, every fraction of an inch matters,” said Weymouth head coach John Connolly. “And they really stuck to that and had a great team performance.”

An eighth-place finish would’ve left Weymouth ahalf point behind second-place Hingham instead of half a point ahead. Pike’s strong anchor was the difference in the Wildcats’ MIAA South Div. 1 title, 67 to 66.5.

Pike was out of breath after the final results were announced, not from running but from frantically celebrating with his teammates. “I haven’t felt that kind of rush in a long time,” he said.

Weymouth High's Christian Bakers helps bring it home for the Wildcats at the finish of the 4x400 meter relay. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Weymouth also put together a strong performance in the 4x100 relay finishing second behind Taunton with a time of 43.90. The quartet of Liam Farrar, Cam Fernandez, Marshall Naegelin and Diogo Silva had spent the previous weeks practicing a late transition, meaning the baton exchange would happen as late as possible while remaining in the legal zone, thus allowing for more speed. “High risk, high reward,” they explained post-race.

Pike, a Bentley commit, said Weymouth’s depth is what makes the team special.

“We don’t have anyone who’s going to win any sectional titles, but we have so many hard-working kids, so many kids that will pick up your fourths and fifths, that really helps in stuff like relays,” Pike said. “We’re not just carried by one athlete. When we do have people who don’t perform, we can pick it up in other areas.”

Weymouth got a total team effort from its boys' track team to edge out Hingham by the narrowest of margins -- a half point, 67 to 66.5 -- to win the Div. 1 South title. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

The Wildcats led throughout the day, taking points from Friday’s pentathlon in which three athletes competed with Sharon’s PJ McManus — the winner. Even with a lead, Weymouth had to overcome some disappointing performances in which they left points on the board.

In the discus, favorite Ronan Folan, a Weymouth senior, fouled twice and then failed to advance to the final on his third throw. In the 400-meter hurdles, senior John Ferrarelli was knocked out of contention after a false start.

Still, Weymouth did just enough to capture the MIAA South Division I boys’ team championship.

“We definitely left some points out there, made me a little nervous,” Connolly said. “But credit to the athletes, especially as the meet got tighter and tighter and tighter, the guys went out and they performed. When a few guys went down, a couple guys stepped up big time.”

▪ Sharon senior Ike Ogbonnanze set personal and school records in both the shot put (50 feet, 5.5 inches) and the discus throw (148.6 feet). He and McManus led the Eagles to a fourth-place finish despite having fewer athletes than most contending schools.

▪ Sophomore Kiyanni Simas took gold in three events for the Milford girls, earning personal bests in both the long jump (18 feet, 6 inches) and the 100-meter dash (12.34). In the long jump, Simas said she started off “rocky,” but put it together when her coaches told her to bring her right knee up. Her goal entering the meet was to finish top-five in the event, so her first-place finish was a pleasant surprise.

▪ Dourvens Bleus, a senior sprinter from Brockton, starred in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash. He took gold in both, with an 11.08 time in the 100 and a 22.41 in the 200. He’ll have stiff competition with South Hadley’s Jonas Clarke at the All-State meet next week.