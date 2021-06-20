Painful Sunday in Kansas City as Red Sox injured, outslugged in series finale

Poor pitching and defense led to a 7-3 loss against Kansas City on Sunday. With a chance to win the series, four Sox pitchers allowed 15 hits.

KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City Royals had lost 11 of their previous 12 games when the Red Sox arrived at Kauffman Stadium for a three-game series Friday. It was a perfect opportunity to pick up at least two victories ahead of an important six-game stretch against the Rays and Yankees.

That may not have been the worst part as second baseman Christian Arroyo (right shin bone bruise) and catcher Kevin Plawecki (left hamstring tightness) left the game with injuries. X-rays on Arroyo’s injury were negative.

The Sox are 3-2 on their eight-game road trip, with a day off Monday before facing the Rays on Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

Nate Eovaldi lasted only four innings as the Royals ran up his pitch count, but the defense behind him was a bigger issue.

With two on and two out in the second inning, Eovaldi got Michael A. Taylor to ground to first base, but Bobby Dalbec fumbled the ball for his sixth error and a run scored.

In the third inning, Adalberto Mondesi hit a hot shot to Arroyo in shallow right field. The ball deflected off his leg for what was scored a double. With two outs and the bases loaded, Jarrod Dyson fouled off five two-strike fastballs before driving a two-run double to left field.

The Royals sent nine men to the plate in the sixth inning against Darwinzon Hernandez and Yacksel Ríos and scored three runs.

The Sox had 11 hits, but were 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base. Mike Minor (6-4) allowed nine hits, but only two runs and worked into the seventh inning.

Kiké Hernández and Rafael Devers homered for the Sox. Hernández was 2 for 3 with a walk.

The Sox brought the tying run to the plate with one out in the eighth inning, but Marwin Gonzalez grounded into a double play.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.