Quincy softball’s road through postseason begins with dominant win over Nauset

The Presidents played with that love Sunday. They opened the preliminary round with four first-inning runs, part of a dominant 14-2 preliminary round victory over eighth-seeded Nauset. While Quincy (6-7) caught fire throughout the lineup, senior Bella DelPrete was lights out in the circle, striking out 12 batters and holding the Warriors (9-4) to one hit and zero earned runs.

“Throughout the year, we’ve kind of played better on the road,” he said. “I don’t know what it is . . . I think that us being together on a bus relaxes them, and they just go play the game they love.”

As the No. 25 seed in the Division 1 South softball bracket, Quincy has to take its show on the road for the entire state tournament. Coach Greg Sommers embraces the challenge.

“When she’s comfortable in her rhythm,” Sommers said, “she’s pretty good.”

Catching those strikeouts was steady junior Emma Glavin, who went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Sommers lauded Glavin for her calm demeanor both at and behind home plate.

“She’s been producing all year, and it’s really nice to see that,” he said. “Defensively, she’s excellent — [she] caught a great game today.”

The win-or-go-home atmosphere might feel daunting to some, but Sommers says the Presidents play carefree, without regard for record or seeding. It’s what has him excited for Monday’s road matchup with Walpole, and whatever contests might come after.

“Our game — it’s just loose, relaxed and fun,” he said. “I just take pride in that.”

Boys’ lacrosse

Division 1 North

St. John’s Prep 18, Peabody 6 — Jimmy Ayers spearheaded an explosive attack with two goals and two assists as the third-seeded Eagles (14-1) soared to the quarterfinal win. Tommy Sarni, Jake Vana and Pat Atkins also each scored twice for Prep, which advances to a semifinal match Wednesday against the North Andover-Medford winner. Tyee Ambrosh had three assists.

Division 3 North

Austin Prep 7, Dracut 4 — Lee Poulin, Dante Filadoro and Quinn Meissner scored a pair of goals each and the top-seeded Cougars (15-1) held the No. 8 Middies to one second-half goal in their Division 3 North quarterfinal victory. AP also avenged its loss to Dracut in the 2019 D3 North title game.

Triton 11, Ipswich 4 — Jared Leonard collected five goals and two assists, pacing the fifth-seeded Vikings (12-2) in the quarterfinal win. C.J. Holland (3 goals, 2 assists) and Jason Tatro (2 goals, 2 assists) also chipped in on the attack, and Jared Graf made seven saves.