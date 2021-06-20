Red Sox in holding pattern after Kevin Plawecki, Christian Arroyo depart injured

Arroyo was helped off the field by at first one, then two athletic trainers.

Arroyo was chasing a shallow Hunter Dozier popup to center field when he tripped over onrushing center fielder Kiké Hernández . As the ball fell in, both players were sprawled on the grass.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Second baseman Christian Arroyo left Sunday’s 7-3 loss against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning with what the Red Sox said was a bone bruise on his right shin.

“He slid after the ball bounced and I wasn’t able to get out of the way,” Hernández said. “I was trying to keep up with the ball. We just happened to hit each other.”

The Sox also lost catcher Kevin Plawecki to injury. Plawecki was injured in the bottom of the third inning chasing down an errant throw to the plate by Hernández, and left the game in the fourth with tightness in his left hamstring.

Initial indications were that Arroyo could avoid the injured list, and it’s wait-and-see for Plawecki.

“Christian, he’s sore. It’s right below the patella,” manager Alex Cora said. “He’ll be sore for a little bit. Nothing structural. He had x-rays; everything was good. They moved his knee around. It seems like he’ll be OK.”

The Sox seemed more concerned with Plawecki.

“He wanted to grind it out. We’ll know more [Monday],” Cora said. “I talked to [athletic trainer] Brandon [Henry] and he feels like with that one, we should wait to see where we’re at during the week.”

Catchers Ronaldo Hernández and Connor Wong are on the 40-man roster if Plawecki were to be replaced. Neither have major league experience. Hernández is in Double A and Wong has so far struggled at the plate in Triple A.

The Sox also have Jett Bandy and Chris Herrmann in Triple A. Both have major league experience, but adding them to the major league roster would require a 40-man roster move.

Jerry Remy returns

Jerry Remy was back on the air with NESN after missing seven games.

Remy, 68, left the broadcast booth at Fenway Park during the third inning of the June 11 game against the Blue Jays and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with shortness of breath. He was released four days later after undergoing tests.

In the third inning, Remy thanked the paramedics for getting him to hospital as quickly as they did, and the staff at MGH for their care. Remy’s breathing was a particular concern given his history with lung cancer.

“It was scary,” Remy said. “People ask me what happened, and I say to them, ‘[Bobby] Dalbec hit a home run and I lost my breath.’ That’s all I can say, I just lost my breath.”

NESN is not yet broadcasting road games on site, so Remy called the game from the network’s studios in Watertown with Dave O’Brien and Tim Wakefield.

Royal flush

The Sox lost their first series at Kansas City since 2017. They won all six of their games at Kauffman Stadium in 2018-19 . . . Rafael Devers’ 447-foot home run to center field in the eighth inning was his second longest of the season. He has 18, and three in his last six games . . . Righthanded reliever Ryan Brasier is not yet back into baseball activities as he recovers from a concussion suffered on June 4. Brasier was struck by a batted ball while facing hitters. He has been on the injured list all season with a strained left calf . . . As is tradition on Father’s Day, the players, coaches, and umpires wore blue ribbons on their uniforms along with light-blue wristbands and socks to raise awareness and funds to fight prostate cancer. The team also wore caps with blue logos. MLB says it donates all revenue from sale of the caps and socks to the Prostate Cancer Foundation and Stand Up To Cancer.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.