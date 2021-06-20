World Athletics to turn Russia’s fine money into prize money

World Athletics will use $2 million in doping fines it has received from Russia to increase the prize pool at the next two world championships. Sebastian Coe , the president of the federation, said that prize money would increase by $1 million at worlds in 2022 in Eugene and in 2023 in Budapest. “I was very keen to make sure that got back into the hands of clean athletes,” Coe said during a meeting with reporters at the US track and field trials. Russia paid a $5 million fine as part of its reinstatement into track and field after a years-long scandal in which investigators uncovered a state-sponsored plan to help athletes dope without getting caught. Usually, the top eight finishers receive money; World Athletics hasn’t yet decided how to divvy up the extra winnings. Coe said the $5 million would be better off shared with athletes than just sitting in World Athletics’ general fund. “My view is it’s been hard, bloody pounding for the athletes for the last year and a half,” he said.

Matteo Pessina scored the only goal and Italy extended its unbeaten streak to a record-tying 30 matches with a 1-0 victory over Wales in Rome at the European Championship. Wales defender Ethan Ampadu was sent off with a questionable straight red card for stepping on Federico Bernardeschi’s ankle 10 minutes into the second half . . . Xherdan Shaqiri scored two goals to give Switzerland a 3-1 victory over Turkey in Baku, Azerbaijan, and a likely place in the round of 16 . Winger Steven Zuber assisted all three Switzerland goals, with Haris Seferovic getting the first and Shaqiri putting in the next two. Irfan Can Kahveci scored for Turkey, the only goal the team managed at Euro 2020 . . . In MLS play, Jakob Glesnes’s blast that ricocheted off the crossbar in extra time pulled the Philadelphia Union into a 2-2 tie with the host Atlanta United . . . Chile’s soccer federation admitted that members of its Copa America squad had violated the tournament’s coronavirus protocols after a “barber” visited the players’ hotel in the Brazilian city of Cuiaba. In a statement, the federation said it “recognizes the violation of the health bubble of the squad participating at Copa America, with the unauthorized entry of a barber who, despite his negative PCR test, should not have made contact with the players.” The soccer body did not give the number or names of the players involved, but said they will be fined . . . Qatar will require spectators at the 2022 World Cup to have received coronavirus vaccines to get into games, the government announced. Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani told Qatar newspaper editors that the Gulf nation is trying to secure a million vaccine doses to immunize fans wanting to watch the tournament. Qatar has recorded 585 deaths and 220,800 cases during the pandemic. The Middle East’s first World Cup is due to start Nov. 21, 2022

GOLF

Nelly Korda wins LPGA tourney in record fashion

Nelly Korda became the first two-time winner on the LPGA Tour this season, closing with a 5-under-par 67 for a two-stroke victory in the Meijer Classic in Grand Rapids, Mich. Korda finished at 25-under 263 to set the tournament record at Blythefield Country Club. She shot a career-best 62 Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round. “Actually, really enjoyed today,” Korda said. “Honestly, there has been times where on Sundays I really like haven’t enjoyed it, like the stress kind of ate me and I didn’t stay in the moment and enjoy playing golf on a Sunday in a final group. But today I really enjoyed it and it was actually a really good battle between [Leona Maguire] and I. She definitely kept me on my toes.” The 22-year-old American, ranked No. 4 in the world, won her fifth tour title. She rebounded after missing the cut two weeks ago in the US Women’s Open. “If you told me at the US Open that I was going to shoot 25 under I would be like, ‘Yeah, right.’ ” Korda said. “But I did a good bit of work back home. My dad was at every practice, a little boot camp with my dad.” She won the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida in the second event of the year after sister Jessica took the season-opening tournament. Younger brother Sebastian won tennis’s Emilia-Romagna Open in Italy in May for his first ATP Tour victory. Maguire of Ireland was second after a 66. In Gee Chun shot a 63 to tied for third with Brittany Altomare (64) at 21 under. Anna Nordqvist followed at 20 under after a 66. The major KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is next week at Atlanta Athletic Club.

TENNIS

Liudmila Samsonova goes from qualifier to champion

Qualifier Liudmila Samsonova completed a remarkable week by beating Belinda Bencic, 1-6, 6-1, 6-3, to win the German Open in Berlin. Samsonova rallied after losing the opening set and hit 14 aces to on her way to her first ATP Tour title at the grass-court Wimbledon warm-up tournament. The 106th-ranked Russian came through two rounds of qualifying and pulled off major upsets on her way as she ousted two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka in the semifinal after eliminating two former Grand Slam finalists, Madison Keys and Marketa Vondrousova, in earlier rounds . . . Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to win a WTA singles title with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Daria Kasatkina in the Viking Classic final in Birmingham, England . . . Big-serving Matteo Berrettini dropped a set for the first time at the Queen’s Club tournament before going on to beat Cameron Norrie, 6-4, 6-7 (7-5), 6-3 in Sunday’s final in London. The 25-year-old Berrettini became the first newcomer to triumph at Queen’s since Boris Becker in 1985. Becker went on to win Wimbledon in the same year. “It’s been an unbelievable week and to think of Boris Becker’s name and my name is crazy,” Berrettini said. “I have been watching the tournament since I was a kid and this is a dream come true to win it.” The key for Norrie was to hold his own serve and then hope to eke out a chance or two on Berrettini’s booming serves that touched 140 miles per hour . . . Ugo Humbert defeated Andrey Rublev, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) in the Halle (Germany) Open final for the biggest title win of his career. The French player, who won ATP 250 events in Antwerp and Auckland last year, hit nine aces and saved both break points he faced to beat the fourth-seeded Rublev in 1 hour, 24 minutes for his first ATP 500 title. “It is incredible. It is the best victory of my career,” Humbert said. “I am very proud because it wasn’t easy. I was a little bit tired, but I tried to stay focused on each point, and did what I could, so it is very nice.” Humbert made the breakthrough in the eighth game of the opening set, where he fended off the two break points to close it out. He then held his nerve in the tie-break. Rublev was playing in his first grass-court final and his third final of the year.

BASEBALL

Jarren Duran blasts walkoff homer for WooSox

Jarren Duran hit a three-run homer to left in the 10th inning as Worcester defeated Lehigh Valley, 5-2, for the first walkoff victory in Polar Park history . . . Luc Rennie allowed one run over six innings as the Rumble Ponies beat Portland, 7-2, in Binghampton, N.Y. . . . Logan Michaels homered for the first time this season and Andrew Abbott pitched six shutout innings as Virginia beat Tennessee, 6-0, at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. Abbott and the Cavaliers held down a powerful Tennessee offense that averaged eight runs and hit 16 homers in its first five NCAA Tournament games. Virginia (36-25) is the first team since 2008 to make it to Omaha after losing openers in regionals and super regionals. The Cavaliers, who made the tournament as a No. 3 regional seed, had to win six elimination games to advance to the CWS for the first time since they won the 2015 national championship.

MISCELLANY

Joseph Gray conquers Mount Washington race for fifth time

Joseph Gray, the reigning World Mountain Running Champion, raced to the top of the tallest mountain in the Northeast to collect his fifth Mount Washington Road Race victory. Gray, 37, of Colorado Springs, Colo., led from the sunny start to the cold, blustery finish at the 6,288-foot summit, finishing the grueling race with a time of 1 hour, 1 minute and 40 seconds. The 60th edition of the race took runners up the 7.6-mile auto road, covering 4,650 feet of elevation gain. Eric Blake, 42, of West Hartford, Conn., finished second in 1:03.53, and Lee Berube, 30, of Syracuse, N.Y. finished third at 1:04.28 . . . Joey Rosskopf timed his attack perfectly in the final mile to win the US road cycling national championship in Knoxville, Tenn., while Lauren Stephens won the first title of her long and decorated career by simply riding away from the rest of the field. Their wins followed victories by Olympic teammates Lawson Craddock and Chloe Dygert in the time trial earlier this week . . . Rebecca Allen scored a season-high 19 points and Sami Whitcomb added 17 and the New York Liberty held on for a 76-73 victory over the host Los Angeles Sparks in what was billed as “The ’97 Game” by the WNBA. The league, which is celebrating its 25th season this year, held the matchup nearly 24 years to the day of the first game, which was also won by the Liberty on June 21, 1997, at the Great Western Forum . . . Jarmall Charlo unanimously outpointed Juan Macias Montiel to retain the WBC middleweight boxing championship Saturday night in front of his hometown crowd in Houston. Charlo (32-0, 22 knockouts) received winning scores of 118-109, 119-109, and 120-108 from the three judges. Montiel (22-5-2) lost in his first chance at a title and for the second time in three fights. In the co-main event, Isaac Cruz (22-1-1) unanimously outpointed Francisco Vargas (27-3-2) after opening up a big cut over Vargas’s right eye.

