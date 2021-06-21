Uber to buy remaining stake in online grocer Cornershop

(Bloomberg) -- Uber has agreed to buy the remaining 47 percent stake in Chile’s online grocer Cornershop it doesn’t already own for about $1.4 billion in shares.

Uber first took a majority stake in Cornershop, the largest home delivery platform in Mexico and Chile, in 2019 in a bid to extend its geographic reach and bolster profits by bundling food delivery with rides.

The all-stock deal will see Uber exchange 29 million shares, including about 4 million shares for outstanding stock options, according to a securities filing Monday. Uber shares closed at $49.70 Friday, valuing the transaction at about $1.4 billion. The shares were down 2.7 percent Monday morning in New York.