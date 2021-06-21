Watch Dave Chappelle join Foo Fighters for a cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Madison Square Garden

“If you know the words, sing ‘em with me,” Chappelle told the incredulous 20,000-person crowd.

After embracing lead singer Dave Grohl, Chappelle, sporting a green shirt and dark shades, lent his lead vocals to the band’s cover of “Creep” by Radiohead.

In New York City’s triumphant return to live entertainment, concertgoers at the full-capacity reopening of Madison Square Garden on Sunday were treated to a surprise guest during the Foo Fighters concert — comedian Dave Chappelle.

The 1992 Radiohead hit is a consistent part of Chappelle’s musical repertoire; he’s crooned it with Ed Sheeran, at Erykah Badu’s birthday party, and at a “Saturday Night Live” afterparty.

Just the night before, Chappelle rang in the full-capacity reopening of Radio City Music Hall, premiering “Dave Chappelle: This Time This Place,” a Tribeca Film Festival documentary chronicling Chappelle’s pandemic-era stand-up series in the rural town of Yellow Springs, Ohio.

Foo Fighters were the musical guests for the Nov. 7, 2020 SNL show that Chappelle hosted.

The three-hour Foo Fighters set was open only to vaccinated fans, after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the lifting of restrictions for large-scale indoor venues for those who could provide proof of vaccination — with no masks or social distancing required.

A view of the marquees for the Foo Fighters show as Madison Square Garden reopens with the first full capacity concert since March 2020 on June 20, 2021 in New York City. Roy Rochlin/Getty

The vaccination policy spurred a flock of vaccine protestors to congregate outside the New York City venue, holding signs that read “I Reject Injection Mandates” and “Medical Freedom.”

Chappelle is performing six shows at the Premier Theater at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn., from June 24-27. You may have to wait a little bit longer to rock out to Foo Fighters, who are headlining the Boston Calling Music Festival on Memorial Day weekend in 2022.

To get your Foo Fighters fix in the meantime, pick up their Bee Gees cover EP, “Hail Satin,” which will be released July 17, according to a post on the band’s Instagram page. Their latest studio album, “Medicine at Midnight,” was released in February.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com