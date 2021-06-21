Another shark sighting reported in Truro

Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro was temporarily closed for swimming again over the weekend after a great white shark was seen in the water on Sunday morning.
The shark was reported at 11:15 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app. The water was then closed to swimming for an hour, from 11:20 a.m. until 12:20 p.m., according to the town’s website.
Coast Guard Beach in Truro also was closed from 11:20 a.m. until 12:20 p.m., the town’s website stated.
A previous shark sighting was reported at Head of the Meadow Beach on Saturday at 10:46 a.m., and the beach was closed to swimming until 11:30 a.m., the website stated.
Great white sharks also were detected by a receiver on a buoy off the coast of Chatham, according to the Sharktivity app. One of them, a shark named James, was detected at 7:44 p.m. Saturday, and it was the 21st time he’d been detected at that particular buoy, the report said.
A dead seal with a shark bite was found on Race Point Beach in Provincetown on Saturday, according to the app.
