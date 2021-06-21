Another shark sighting reported in Truro

Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro was temporarily closed for swimming again over the weekend after a great white shark was seen in the water on Sunday morning.

The shark was reported at 11:15 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app. The water was then closed to swimming for an hour, from 11:20 a.m. until 12:20 p.m., according to the town’s website.

Coast Guard Beach in Truro also was closed from 11:20 a.m. until 12:20 p.m., the town’s website stated.