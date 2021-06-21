Child struck by vehicle in Dorchester

A child was struck by a vehicle in Dorchester Sunday evening, according to Boston police.
Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston Police Department, said the call came in at 6:57 p.m. after the child was hit in the area of 18 Wilcock St. in Dorchester.
The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the driver stayed at the scene, she said.
Police did not provide the age or gender of the child.
