Hanover firefighters make special delivery on Father’s Day

The call came in at 6:45 a.m. and when they arrived at the scene they found a woman experiencing contractions in the front seat of a vehicle.

Sebastian Rivas and Jonathan Pelletier work as firefighters and paramedics for the Hanover Fire Department, and on Sunday morning they responded to a report of a woman in labor in a Dunkin’ parking lot on Route 53, near the Pembroke line.

“We got there within five minutes,” Rivas said in a telephone interview. “We brought the stretcher right out, right to where she was sitting.”

They put in her in the ambulance and got ready to take her to Brockton Hospital, where she had been receiving her prenatal care.

“It was looking like the baby was going to come out any minute,” Rivas said.

They turned up the heat in the back of the ambulance, just in case.

“Things escalated really quickly,” Rivas said. “She went from having contractions to having the baby...everything happened really fast.”

Rivas and Pelletier ended up helping the woman deliver a healthy baby boy named Noah.

“From the time we started transport, it was exactly 10 minutes,” Pelletier said. “She said, ‘I feel like I need to push.’ When mom says that, you know it’s time.”

She was 39 weeks along, and was expected to give birth next week, but little baby Noah didn’t want to wait.

“The baby had no distress, he was pink and crying and kicking all around,” said Rivas. “Mom and the kid were just great. There were no complications.”

Noah and his mother were taken to the hospital and both are doing well, fire officials said.

Pelletier and Rivas are both fathers of two, and the delivery made for a memorable Father’s Day.

“It was a cool moment,” said Pelletier. “Especially on Father’s Day.”













