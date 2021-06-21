Man dead, another wounded after Sunday night shooting in Dorchester

One man was killed and another was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Dorchester Sunday night, Boston police said.

Officers responded to a shots fired report at 14 Danube St. in Dorchester at 8:36 p.m. Sunday and shortly after received multiple 911 calls reporting a person shot at that location, police said in a statement. On arrival, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound, who died after being taken to a local hospital.

The man, whom police did not identify, is the 17th homicide victim in Boston in 2021. At this time in 2020, the city had 18 homicides, said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.