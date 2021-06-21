Manchester, N.H., man arrested in fatal Dorchester shooting

A Manchester, N.H., man was charged with murder following a Dorchester shooting that left one man dead and another injured Sunday night, Boston police said in a statement.

Ira Grayson, 35, was arrested around 10 a.m. Monday, according to the statement.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police received several 911 calls about a person shot at 14 Danube St., police said. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound upon arriving at the scene.