Manchester, N.H., man arrested in fatal Dorchester shooting

A Manchester, N.H., man was charged with murder following a Dorchester shooting that left one man dead and another injured Sunday night, Boston police said in a statement.
Ira Grayson, 35, was arrested around 10 a.m. Monday, according to the statement.
Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police received several 911 calls about a person shot at 14 Danube St., police said. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound upon arriving at the scene.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said another man who had been injured in the incident took himself to a hospital. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Grayson was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, police said.
He is set to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.
