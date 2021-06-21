Military jury convicts Marine in connection with fight that killed Emerson College student, 19

“The General Court Martial of US v. London concluded,” the statement said. “The Trial started 7 June 2021 and concluded 18 June 2021 with LCpl London being convicted of involuntary manslaughter and receiving 65 months of confinement, total fines and forfeitures ... and a dishonorable discharge.”

In a brief statement, the Marines confirmed the involuntary manslaughter conviction, and corresponding dishonorable discharge, of Lance Corporal Samuel London. It wasn’t immediately clear who represented London at trial.

A military jury has convicted a Marine in connection with a fight in September 2019 in Allston that claimed the life of 19-year-old Emerson College sophomore Daniel J. Hollis, officials said Monday.

A request for comment was sent Monday to Hollis’s relatives through the Daniel J. Hollis Foundation, which his family launched in the wake of his death.

Hollis was found bleeding and unconscious by Boston police who responded around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2019, to a report of an assault and battery in progress near 15 Park Vale Ave., officials have said previously.

He was pronounced dead Oct. 2, 2019, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and the cause of death was determined to be blunt force head injuries.

Shortly after Hollis was killed, his mother, Jennifer Kelly, wrote in an online posting that she believed her son had been leaving a party with friends when a scuffle began with another group of college-aged men.

“Words were exchanged, pushing/shoving started, and in the scuffle, we believe Dan was hit and subsequently hit his head on cement/bricks as he fell,” she wrote at the time.

Later in February 2020, the Hollis family voiced shock and anger when a Suffolk County grand jury declined to issue an indictment charging London in civilian court.

“We are in shock,” the family said in a statement following the grand jury’s decision. “We are angry. We are sad. And we have no further comment until we learn more about the evidence collected during the investigation.”

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, whose office had presented the case to the grand jury in civilian court, said last year after the panel declined to indict that the news was hard to process.

“The Grand Jury has spoken and we respect its findings, however difficult they are to hear,” Rollis said at the time, adding that her office would “continue to provide all of the resources and support that his loved ones may need as they process and grieve Daniel’s death.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.