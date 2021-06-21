Newton gardeners swap plants, and joy, at annual event

“I’ve got a lot of new people gardening that never gardened before, and it’s gratifying when people come back, and they are sharing a plant that I gave them,” Morganti said.

Mary Morganti, one of the organizers, said that when the swap began four decades ago, she gave away plants thinned out from her front yard. Gradually, the event grew.

In a display of how important gardening is to Newtonians, residents traded plant and garden items at an annual plant swap June 12 at the Durant-Kenrick House and Grounds.

In past years, the swap took place at Morganti’s garden, but this year the Durant-Kenrick House and Grounds provided more capacity. About 150 people showed up, Morganti said, and over about two hours, people traded 500 to 600 plants.

“I think that there’s this culture here, of beautifying your space, enjoying the outdoors — appreciating that we live in a lovely city,” Morganti said.

The “only disadvantage” of this new location was “you didn’t get to see her magnificent garden,” said Rose Yevich, a friend of Morganti’s who lives in Newtonville.

Located at Lewis Street, Morganti’s front yard is a woodland garden, featuring plants that flourish in different seasons, she wrote in an email. Her backyard has flowers such as iris, peony, and hybrid daylilies and an orchid greenhouse.

Morganti said she offers gardening and design tips and gives plants to friends, local organizations, and people who stop by her garden.

“Mary’s generosity, together with her knack of selecting the right plant for the right spot, gives all her gardening community invaluable help in creating beautiful gardens,” Yevich wrote in a email.

Joanne Tuller, who lives in Dorchester and has been going to the plant swap for decades, said this year’s event had a new table for native plants.

Marc Welch, city forester for Newton Parks, Recreation and Culture Department, said in an email, “People in general are becoming more aware of the environment and the impact we have on it, leading people to learn the positives of native plants.”

He said native plants are important for the local wildlife because they provide a diverse habitat and create ecosystems that are not invasive to other plants.

Yevich pointed to the psychological aspect of gardening.

“Gardens offer a soothing, relaxing, and refreshing sense for people,” she said. “They provide a great comfort and the connection of beauty, which is so important for people who are especially in states of stress.”

Tuller said she finds gardening meditative, and it helps her to be peaceful and grounded.

“Gardening people, I think, are the best people — they are so optimistic,” Morganti said. “They put something in the ground with expectations that things are going to grow.”

Yevich said one of the advantages of the plant swap is how it gave residents a chance to socialize — many for the first time in a long time.

“It’s one of the first social events I’ve been to since we’ve been less restricted,” Tuller said. “And that was wonderful.”

With a family history of farming, Yevich said the “best part” of gardening is when families are involved.

“What that means is that the love of gardening and the love of gardens is being handed over to the next generation,” she said.

Morganti said she is eager for the plant swap to continue.

“It’s like when you make sourdough bread from the starter, you know,” she said. “The starter is there, it’s going to keep itself going at this point.”

Luwa Yin can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.