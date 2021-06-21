Officials step up patrols on South Boston beaches after complaints about liquor deliveries to patrons

Last week, the Boston Licensing Board said in a two-page advisory that complaints over deliveries had been pouring in.

“We have had a significant presence on the South Boston beaches each weekend and any weekdays when the beaches have been crowded,” said State Police spokesman David Procopio via email Monday. “This past weekend there were no significant alcohol-related or other public safety-related incidents.”

Officials said Monday that things were relatively quiet on the alcohol front over the weekend at the popular South Boston beaches, following a sternly worded advisory from city licensing officials reminding the public that booze deliveries at the beaches aren’t permitted.

Advertisement

“The Board, the Boston Police Department, the State Police Department, and the South Boston elected officials have received numerous quality of life and public safety complaints in South Boston resulting from the delivery of alcohol to public spaces including, but not limited to, parks and beaches,” said the advisory from attorney Lesley Delaney Hawkins, the board’s executive secretary.

The issue’s also on the radar of City Councilor Ed Flynn, who represents the area.

He tweeted the day after the Licensing Board advisory went out that booze isn’t permitted on public beaches. He also appealed to patrons’ sense of collective responsibility.

“Transporting or being in possession of alcohol at our parks and beaches is illegal and dangerous,” Flynn tweeted. “These urban open spaces are used and enjoyed by young families. Please - have respect and be a good neighbor!”

Hawkins wrote that authorities held an emergency meeting June 10 with all “Section 15 Licensees” in South Boston, which are businesses permitted to sell booze for off-premise consumption.

The emergency meeting, Hawkins wrote, concerned the “unpermitted delivery of alcoholic beverages by Section 15 Licensees to DCR property in South Boston including, but not limited, to beaches and parks.”

Advertisement

And, Hawkins wrote, there’s also evidence that some licensees delivering adult beverages aren’t checking identifications properly. In addition, the advisory said, there’s evidence delivery workers are providing alcohol to intoxicated people, another violation under state law.

Hawkins in the message reminded the public that the “delivery of alcoholic beverages for off-premise consumption, including alcohol that is permitted to be sold and delivered ‘to go’ by special legislation, to any DCR property is prohibited.”

And any licensee that violates the order, Hawkins wrote, “whether utilizing a delivery service or providing delivery by its direct employees,” faces possible suspension or revocation of their license.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s office said Monday that no complaints had come into the Licensing Board over the weekend.

“This is DCR property so our licensed premise unit would not be patrolling or monitoring,” a Janey spokesperson said via email.

A few tweeters, meanwhile, responded cheekily to Councilor Flynn, suggesting not everyone’s on board with the prohibition on beach booze.

“Narc,” wrote one tweeter in response to Flynn. Another person asked, “Can we make it legal?,” while a third tweeter was even more combative.

“So what?” that person tweeted at Flynn. “I think I’m gonna head down to my local beach today and crack open a cold one.”

But despite the defiance on social media, some groups are getting the message.

An e-mail sent Thursday from the VOLO adult sports company, which runs the Carson Beach Volleyball and Bocce leagues on the Southie sand, to players made it clear that alcohol’s not allowed.

Advertisement

“One of our biggest rules at Volo is that we DO NOT allow players to drink at any of our permitted venues” said the message to players, adding that “it is AGAINST the law in the state of Massachusetts and violates our permits agreement. We have warned all of you about this since day one and [in] the very few cases we have seen it we have told your team to get rid of it immediately or else your team would forfeit the night.”

Things came to a head Wednesday night of last week, per the note.

“Last night after our games, I had a conversation with a trooper that had told me he has seen our players drinking at the beach after their games,” the VOLO message said. “This could have been on a complete different location from where we are but since you are wearing your Volo shirts he was able to associate your group with our league. He gave us one last warning and mention starting TONIGHT if any trooper sees anyone drinking anywhere on the beach, they are going to start writing tickets out.”

But according to VOLO, most league spikers have refrained from spiked drinks.

“As I had mention before, you all have been great all season but we do have to follow the law as we would like to continue to play on Carson Beach not just next season but the years to come!,” the VOLO letter said.

Advertisement

Southie beaches have seen an influx in recent years of twenty-something techies and financial types who sometimes buck up against the sensibilities of patrons with generational roots in the neighborhood.

The Boston Globe reported in August 2019 that an alcohol crackdown at the time on M Street Beach was the latest salvo in a long-simmering feud between longtime Southie residents and their newer, often much younger, neighbors.

Hannah Krueger of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Material from prior Globe stories was also used.













Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.