One dead after car plunges into river in Plymouth

One person was killed after their vehicle crashed into the Eel River in Plymouth Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the southbound side of Route 3, near the Jordan Road overpass, at about 12:50 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crashing into the river, Plymouth Fire Chief G. Edward Bradley said in a statement. When they arrived, firefighters found the vehicle partially submerged in the river, having sustained heavy damage.

The driver of the vehicle, its lone occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.