Raimondo’s house on the East Side of Providence sells for $1.1 million

The former Rhode Island governor and her husband, Andy Moffit, sold their home on the East Side of Providence for $1.155 million, according to real estate records.

PROVIDENCE — US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s Providence’s house is no longer on the market.

The transaction appears to have been handled by James DeRentis in a private sale, according to listing website Zillow. DeRentis is a prominent broker in the city, and the husband of Brett Smiley, Raimondo’s former chief of staff who previously served as the state’s director of administration. Smiley is also currently running for mayor.

The couple had paid $471,500 for their six-bedroom Morris Avenue house in March 2013, according to real estate records. Raimondo and Moffit still own a summer home in South Kingstown.

Advertisement

Raimondo had told Globe Rhode Island recently that she plans to move her family from Rhode Island to Washington D.C. soon.

“I had a lot of good times there,” she told the Globe recently. “I love Rhode Island. I’m going to miss it all.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.