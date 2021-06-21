Rescues prompt rip current warning, increased lifeguard presence on Salisbury Beach

After a series of rescues at Salisbury Beach and nearby Hampton Beach in New Hampshire over the weekend, officials are warning beachgoers of the dangers of rip currents, which they say could sweep even the most experienced swimmers out to sea.

On Friday, three people had to be rescued on Salisbury Beach — including two teenage girls who were caught in a rip current, according to WBZ-TV. Across the border, in New Hampshire, three swimmers had to be rescued on Hampton Beach on Sunday, WCVB-TV reported.

The Salisbury Beach rescues prompted the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation to increase lifeguard staffing in the area. Lifeguards now staff the beach daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the agency said in a statement. Previously, lifeguards patrolled the beach between those hours solely on weekends. The expanded lifeguard presence on the beach began Saturday and will continue indefinitely.