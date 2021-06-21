Search continues for 11-year-old girl in Narragansett Bay

The man and child, who have not been identified, were not related to one another, according to a Facebook post by Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi.

The man, who was unresponsive, was brought ashore and transferred to EMS after Coast Guard crews pulled him from the bay at 6:52 p.m. Sunday, according to the Coast Guard.

WARWICK, R.I. — The search for an 11-year-old girl who went missing in Narragansett Bay continued Monday morning as crews returned to the waters where the body of a 30-year-old man who had tried to help her was found Sunday evening.

“Reports are that the adult male did not know the other victim, he lost his life trying to save the child,” Picozzi wrote. “He was a hero.”

Advertisement





The man and two others had entered the water from a sandbar on the north side of Conimicut Point, near the mouth of the Providence River, Sunday afternoon to assist the girl.

The two others who had tried to help the girl were rescued from the water earlier Sunday afternoon, the Coast Guard said. Their conditions were unclear.

The search was suspended for some crews Sunday night around 10 p.m. while the Coast Guard Cutter Coho was brought in to continue searching the waters overnight.

Crews from the Coast Guard’s Castle Hill station in Newport returned early Monday to assist in the search, along with the Warwick police and fire departments and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, according to a Coast Guard tweet posted at 8:56 a.m. Monday.

Despite the warning signs in the park, the sandbar at Conimicut Point is a lure for beachgoers, appearing at low tide like a gentle bridge that stretches almost to the lighthouse.

But its appearance is deceptive, concealing the drop-off just before the lighthouse and how quickly the tide turns and the undertow rips your feet off the sand.

Advertisement

Over the years, the swift currents have claimed the lives of children and those who’ve tried to save them. The last drowning here was in 2013, when a 16-year-old boy from Providence was swept off the sandbar. The warning signs were posted in the area after a man drowned while trying to save two children there in 1998.

The water temperature at Conimicut Light was 71.8 degrees.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.