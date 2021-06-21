Summer has arrived. Here’s what to expect weather-wise

All this daylight — that although technically will start to diminish very slowly — continues to warm things up for another month or so. Average temperatures don’t start to fall until the final week of July, and even then it’s very slowly.

The moment marked the point at which because of the way the Earth is tilted, the height of the sun is at its highest point in the Northern Hemisphere.

Today marks the first full day of astronomical summer, which technically arrived in the final 30 minutes of Father’s Day.

The first day of summer marks the peak amount of daylight for the entire year. TimeandDate.com

You’ll know it’s summer today with high humidity and high heat. Many inland areas will get at or maybe even a degree or two above 90 degrees this afternoon along with a blend of clouds and sunshine.

Early morning fog in low clouds over Cape Cod can take a while to burn off in these situations, with the moist, southerly flow transporting higher dew points from the tropics. Temperatures from Provincetown to Falmouth and in between generally stay in the 70s with this kind of setup.

Any showers in Eastern Massachusetts should hold off until the wee hours of Tuesday morning as that cool front moves offshore. There may be another batch of showers that pushes through later Tuesday morning into the afternoon as some upper-level energy helps build some clouds in the slowly drying atmosphere.

It’s not unlikely that most of us miss all the shower activity as that first batch moving in from the west falls apart and the second round is so light it doesn’t really make a difference in a drying landscape.

Showers are forecast to fall apart before reaching eastern New England Tuesday. WeatherBELL

Above, you can see the two batches of showers clearly both organized coming through early Tuesday.

As a side note, we really need some rain. There hasn’t been a lot of precipitation since our really wet days back in early June. The fact that the sun is so strong means that the topsoil can dry out very quickly. Of course the situation is nothing compared to what’s going on out west, but in our own region it’s something we need to monitor.

It’s beautiful days for Wednesday and Thursday and they are interestingly similar to last Wednesday and Thursday when we had low humidity and warm days capped off by comfortable sleeping weather. Heat and humidity return for the end of the week and the weekend.

A rush of dry air arrives Tuesday, providing comfortable midweek conditions. WeatherBELL

This next arrival of humidity may overstay its welcome. While many of you feel that summer is your favorite season, even those folks tend not to enjoy the humidity as much and when it arrives this weekend, it’s likely to stick around.

Warmer than average weather is likely for the final week of June. NOAA



