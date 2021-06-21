Suspicious powder found at Moakley Courthouse; police investigating

Boston police are investigating after a suspicious powder was discovered inside the Moakley Courthouse Monday afternoon, Boston Police spokeswoman Officer Kim Tavares said.
The substance was found inside the federal courthouse, located at 1 Courthouse Way, around 4:15 p.m., Tavares said.
Crews including a hazardous materials team were still at the scene after 5 p.m. Monday, she said.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
