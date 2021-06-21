These R.I. women created an alternative to red plastic party cup

After a little research, they found that these red party cups can take more than 500 years to fully break down because they are made from No. 6 plastic, which is polystyrene.

Brown University students Priya Mittal and Olivia Tulkoff were walking through the Providence campus one morning in December 2019 and noticed overflowing garbage bins and a polluted landscape that was “filled and covered with cups.” Meaning, those classic red plastic party cups.

Enter: Fette, a transparent cup that Mittal said is 100 percent compostable and biodegradable, and breaks down in about 40 to 60 days. Their cups are plant-based (made from corn) and generate 50 percent less carbon emissions during production than other cups, said Mittal.

Q: What are the implications if we continue to use No. 6 plastic?

Mittal: Every year approximately 500 billion disposable cups are consumed. The common thread that ties these brands together is that they are made from No. 6 plastic. This type of plastic emits large amounts of carbon and other waste during its production process. It not accepted at most recycling facilities... there is no doubt that astronomical amounts of waste are produced as a result.

Q: Why are Fette cups clear?

Mittal: We strongly believe that every person should be able to see what is inside of their cups at all times. This stands true whether you are at a party in a dark basement, or a “darty” in broad daylight.

The reason for this? Currently, there is an enormous sexual assault epidemic on college campuses around the country. Many incidents are a result of drink-related assaults (spiked drinks, date rape, etc). While Fette cups will not singularly prevent any of these incidents from taking place, we firmly believe that clearly seeing inside of your cups and knowing what you are drinking is an important first step.

Q: Fette cups cost twice as much as those red plastic party cups. What is the incentive to buy them?

Mittal: Generation Z cares deeply about protecting our planet... they are willing to pay a premium for sustainable products if it means helping the environment. This is not just something we learned in our own customer research. This is also the reason that we have spent less than 1 percent of our time talking about our price point to students since our launch last September. It is not that students do not care about the price point, but it is more so that they will not let a fractionally more expensive product prevent them from doing good in their backyard.

If the question of price ever becomes the deciding factor, we never go into a cost comparison war with other similar products. Rather, we walk consumers through the benefits of using Fette from a value-add perspective. With a purchase of Fette, you are not just buying a cup, but you are entering into a community of over two-thousand “Fette fam” students, innovators, drinkers, and non-drinkers, who believe in sustainability and having a good time.

Q: How will you scale your company?

Mittal: Our plan to scale Fette cups is pretty simple: more outreach to schools. As we grow and expand to other university campuses and partner with increasing numbers of students, our costs will inevitably decrease. This is due to economies of scale which enable our manufacturers to produce a higher quantity of cups at cheaper prices. The more cups we sell, the higher quantities we will be able to order, and the lower the costs will be for both us and our customers.

Q: How are you marketing the cups now, and how will that change in the future? Will this always be a college brand?

Mittal: We have built a team of 10 students with over 50 micro-ambassadors at various universities and colleges across the country. Our sales team is focused on selling our cups to Greek Life, sports teams, and other relevant clubs. Our marketing team is focused on creating content that reaches students through our social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok). We have also partnered with local and sustainable food and beverage brands that share our mission.

While our current sales and marketing strategies are focused on targeting the college market, we definitely plan on expanding to other age groups in the long-term. This summer has already been proof of that. Since the beginning of May, we have received orders from families who wish to get our cups for gatherings.

Q: What are your long-term goals?

Mittal: We want to expand to as many campuses as possible. We have been receiving positive feedback from students who recognize the importance of sustainable cups, but also believe in supporting a female, POC, and queer-founded and -led brand. We are here to shake things up and bring some color into this industry.

Within the next year, we plan on expanding our micro-ambassador program to cultivate a community of students who care about the environment and wish to bring Fette to their campuses. In terms of our five-year goal, we hope to cover at least 85 percent of the college market for sustainable cups and continue building upon our brand partnerships.

