Two men shot after party in Providence, police still searching for suspects

Major David Lapatin said that a large house party was underway on Cheshire Street around 3:30 a.m. when the two men and a friend walked inside through a back door. They got into an argument when they were told to leave, and then got into a fist fight in the street. Then at least two people drew guns and opened fire, he said.

PROVIDENCE — A man visiting from Senegal and a man from Woonsocket were shot and killed after they were told to leave an after-hours party in Smith Hill early Sunday.

Abass Mbaye, 29, of Senegal, and Abdoulaye Diallo, 24, of Woonsocket, were shot and later died at Rhode Island Hospital.

Advertisement

Investigators are contacting witnesses and going through videos from multiple surveillance cameras on residences on the narrow dead-end street. Lapatin said they are looking at whether the house party was actually operating as an illegal strip joint.

Neighbors said that the raucous parties are common and unwelcome most weekends, often starting around 3 a.m. and going until sunrise. People park on both sides of the street, blocking the area, and waking up residents. This was the first time that bullets flew, however, hitting a nearby house and a vehicle.

The deaths mark the ninth and 10th homicides in the city so far, in a year that has seen a rise in gun violence.





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.